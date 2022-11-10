LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company, announced its overall results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

“We posted another terrific quarter of results, highlighted by our eighth consecutive quarter of double digit same-store net operating income growth,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of SmartStop. “With industry leading same-store results over the past three years, the SmartStop Platform and our incredible operations team are truly best in class. This was on full display, as SmartStop received the number one ranking among self storage centers in Newsweek’s America's Best Customer Service 2023, our second time in the top spot. We are extremely proud of our team and the results of their hard work.”

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 FinancialHighlights:

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.3 million. This represents an improvement of approximately $0.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Net loss per Class A and Class T shares (diluted) was $0.01, an improvement of $0.02 when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $53.2 million, an increase of approximately $10.5 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and Operating Partnership (“OP”) unit holders), was approximately $16.9 million, an increase of approximately $3.3 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding – diluted was $0.15, an increase of $0.01 when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store revenues, expenses and net operating income (“NOI”) increased by 11.8%, 7.5% and 13.7%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store average physical occupancy decreased by 1.4% to 94.5% compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $19.30, an increase of approximately $2.42 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 FinancialHighlights:

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $7.7 million. This represents an improvement of approximately $27.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Net income per Class A and Class T shares (diluted) was $0.08, an improvement of $0.34, when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $146.8 million, an increase of approximately $32.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store revenues, expenses and NOI increased by 14.6%, 4.0% and 19.5%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store average physical occupancy was 95.0%, consistent with the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $18.51, which represented an increase of approximately $2.45 when compared to the same period in 2021.

External Growth

During the quarter, the Company completed an expansion project at its Mill Creek, Washington property located in the Seattle metropolitan area. The project added approximately 36,000 rentable square feet to the existing facility.

Managed REIT Platform Update

As of quarter end, SmartStop serves as the sponsor of Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. (“SSGT III”) and Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. (“SST VI” and together with SSGT III, the “Managed REITs”). SmartStop receives advisory fees and property management fees from the Managed REITs, which had a combined portfolio of 16 properties and approximately 11,600 units and 1.35 million rentable square feet at quarter end. During the quarter, assets under management for the Managed REITs increased by $98.9 million to approximately $304.9 million.

Declared Distributions

On September 20, 2022, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of October 2022 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on SmartStop’s books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on October 1, 2022 and ending October 31, 2022. On October 25, 2022, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of November 2022 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on our books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on November 1, 2022 and ending November 30, 2022. Such distributions payable to each stockholder of record during a month will be paid the following month.

 

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

September 30,
2022
(Unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Real estate facilities:

 

 

 

 

Land

 

$

419,955,631

 

 

$

397,508,081

 

Buildings

 

 

1,372,872,398

 

 

 

1,117,204,944

 

Site improvements

 

 

88,518,025

 

 

 

78,910,603

 

 

 

 

1,881,346,054

 

 

 

1,593,623,628

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(189,348,455

)

 

 

(155,926,875

)

 

 

 

1,691,997,599

 

 

 

1,437,696,753

 

Construction in process

 

 

4,294,011

 

 

 

1,799,004

 

 Real estate facilities, net

 

 

1,696,291,610

 

 

 

1,439,495,757

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

41,193,848

 

 

 

37,254,226

 

Restricted cash

 

 

8,673,253

 

 

 

7,432,135

 

Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures

 

 

27,768,860

 

 

 

18,943,284

 

Investments in and advances to Managed REITs

 

 

34,491,631

 

 

 

12,404,380

 

Other assets, net

 

 

37,829,529

 

 

 

15,423,508

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

17,479,185

 

 

 

14,337,820

 

Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

15,947,059

 

 

 

16,052,941

 

Goodwill

 

 

53,643,331

 

 

 

53,643,331

 

Debt issuance costs, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

2,451,334

 

 

 

3,305,394

 

Total assets

 

$

1,935,769,640

 

 

$

1,618,292,776

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Debt, net

 

$

1,038,598,478

 

 

$

873,866,855

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

29,981,882

 

 

 

22,693,941

 

Due to affiliates

 

 

409,730

 

 

 

584,291

 

Distributions payable

 

 

9,088,802

 

 

 

8,360,420

 

Contingent earnout

 

 

 

 

 

30,000,000

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

6,275,250

 

 

 

7,719,098

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,084,354,142

 

 

 

943,224,605

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Redeemable common stock

 

 

76,578,073

 

 

 

71,334,675

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized:

 

 

 

 

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 200,000 and 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, with aggregate liquidation preferences of $203,150,685 and $203,150,685 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

196,356,107

 

 

 

196,356,107

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 88,857,061 and 77,057,743 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

88,857

 

 

 

77,058

 

Class T common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 8,085,550 and 8,056,198 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

8,085

 

 

 

8,056

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

893,998,929

 

 

 

724,739,872

 

Distributions

 

 

(251,489,095

)

 

 

(210,964,464

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(163,194,695

)

 

 

(170,846,475

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

3,499,198

 

 

 

(279,975

)

Total SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity

 

 

482,911,279

 

 

 

342,734,072

 

Noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership

 

 

95,506,351

 

 

 

64,632,417

 

Other noncontrolling interests

 

 

63,688

 

 

 

10,900

 

Total noncontrolling interests

 

 

95,570,039

 

 

 

64,643,317

 

Total equity

 

 

578,481,318

 

 

 

407,377,389

 

Total liabilities, temporary equity and equity

 

$

1,935,769,640

 

 

$

1,618,292,776

 

 

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self storage rental revenue

 

$

51,022,976

 

 

$

40,695,622

 

 

$

140,551,208

 

 

$

108,303,763

 

Ancillary operating revenue

 

 

2,209,695

 

 

 

2,007,411

 

 

 

6,282,850

 

 

 

5,591,882

 

Managed REIT Platform revenue

 

 

2,055,224

 

 

 

1,263,029

 

 

 

5,877,454

 

 

 

4,609,060

 

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs

 

 

1,165,994

 

 

 

972,551

 

 

 

3,514,486

 

 

 

3,250,213

 

Total revenues

 

 

56,453,889

 

 

 

44,938,613

 

 

 

156,225,998

 

 

 

121,754,918

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating expenses

 

 

15,984,019

 

 

 

12,593,191

 

 

 

42,726,575

 

 

 

35,416,441

 

Managed REIT Platform expenses

 

 

725,599

 

 

 

587,704

 

 

 

1,732,710

 

 

 

1,223,736

 

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs

 

 

1,165,994

 

 

 

972,551

 

 

 

3,514,486

 

 

 

3,250,213

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,330,245

 

 

 

5,232,950

 

 

 

21,114,475

 

 

 

16,797,252

 

Depreciation

 

 

13,220,916

 

 

 

10,748,337

 

 

 

36,155,008

 

 

 

30,035,065

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

 

4,849,934

 

 

 

3,710,736

 

 

 

13,222,791

 

 

 

8,623,964

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

77,813

 

 

 

211,985

 

 

 

780,684

 

 

 

548,083

 

Contingent earnout adjustment

 

 

200,626

 

 

 

700,000

 

 

 

1,514,447

 

 

 

3,219,744

 

Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships upon acquisition of control

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,049,682

 

 

 

8,389,573

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

43,555,146

 

 

 

34,757,454

 

 

 

122,810,858

 

 

 

107,504,071

 

Gain on equity interests upon acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,101,237

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

178,631

 

Income from operations

 

 

12,898,743

 

 

 

10,181,159

 

 

 

49,516,377

 

 

 

14,429,478

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(11,752,656

)

 

 

(8,288,215

)

 

 

(28,181,026

)

 

 

(25,320,635

)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,393,475

)

 

 

(2,444,788

)

Other, net

 

 

1,202,670

 

 

 

(1,110,294

)

 

 

184,987

 

 

 

(1,300,405

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(102,233

)

 

 

276,592

 

 

 

402,242

 

 

 

2,081,288

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

2,246,524

 

 

 

1,059,242

 

 

 

19,529,105

 

 

 

(12,555,062

)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(366,047

)

 

 

(119,678

)

 

 

(2,528,010

)

 

 

1,903,408

 

Less: Distributions to preferred stockholders

 

 

(3,150,684

)

 

 

(3,150,685

)

 

 

(9,349,315

)

 

 

(9,349,315

)

Net income (loss) attributable to SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. common stockholders

 

$

(1,270,207

)

 

$

(2,211,121

)

 

$

7,651,780

 

 

$

(20,000,969

)

Net income (loss) per Class A & Class T share – basic

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.26

)

Net income (loss) per Class A & Class T share – diluted

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.26

)

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – basic

 

 

88,701,119

 

 

 

76,407,968

 

 

 

82,224,600

 

 

 

69,674,568

 

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

88,701,119

 

 

 

76,407,968

 

 

 

82,344,928

 

 

 

69,674,568

 

Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – basic

 

 

8,085,550

 

 

 

8,003,062

 

 

 

8,080,737

 

 

 

7,964,237

 

Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

8,085,550

 

 

 

8,003,062

 

 

 

8,080,737

 

 

 

7,964,237

 

 

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE –

COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

 

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021

 

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

 

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021

Net income (loss) (attributable to common stockholders)

 

$

(1,270,207

)

 

$

(2,211,121

)

 

$

7,651,780

 

 

$

(20,000,969

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of real estate

 

 

12,938,956

 

 

 

10,556,270

 

 

 

35,420,113

 

 

 

29,455,038

 

Amortization of real estate related intangible assets

 

 

4,776,068

 

 

 

3,469,777

 

 

 

12,722,904

 

 

 

7,473,006

 

Depreciation and amortization of real estate and intangible assets from unconsolidated entities

 

 

411,257

 

 

 

256,233

 

 

 

1,069,986

 

 

 

487,229

 

Deduct:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on deconsolidation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(169,533

)

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(178,631

)

Gain on equity interests upon acquisition (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,101,237

)

 

 

 

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (2)

 

 

(1,973,133

)

 

 

(1,545,084

)

 

 

(3,514,091

)

 

 

(4,162,008

)

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)

 

 

14,882,941

 

 

 

10,526,075

 

 

 

37,249,455

 

 

 

12,904,132

 

Other Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible amortization expense - contracts (3)

 

 

73,866

 

 

 

240,959

 

 

 

499,887

 

 

 

1,150,958

 

Acquisition expenses (4)

 

 

77,813

 

 

 

211,985

 

 

 

780,684

 

 

 

548,083

 

Acquisition expenses and foreign currency losses, net from unconsolidated entities

 

 

70,634

 

 

 

27,767

 

 

 

122,590

 

 

 

135,155

 

Casualty loss due to hurricane

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

 

Contingent earnout adjustment (5)

 

 

200,626

 

 

 

700,000

 

 

 

1,514,447

 

 

 

3,219,744

 

Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships upon acquisition of control

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,049,682

 

 

 

8,389,573

 

Accretion of fair market value of secured debt

 

 

3,230

 

 

 

(29,228

)

 

 

(38,968

)

 

 

(92,344

)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,393,475

 

 

 

2,444,788

 

Foreign currency and interest rate derivative (gains) losses, net (7)

 

 

(808,077

)

 

 

536,428

 

 

 

(731,805

)

 

 

110,879

 

Adjustment of deferred tax liabilities (3)

 

 

(116,213

)

 

 

(290,942

)

 

 

(915,336

)

 

 

(2,220,688

)

Offering related expenses (8)

 

 

95,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,483,003

 

 

 

 

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (2)

 

 

30,953

 

 

 

(151,463

)

 

 

(845,727

)

 

 

(1,586,543

)

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders)

 

$

14,861,016

 

 

$

11,771,581

 

 

$

43,911,387

 

 

$

25,003,737

 

(1)

This gain relates to recording the fair value of our preexisting equity interests in SSGT II as a result of our acquisition of control in the SSGT II Merger.

(2)

This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests.

(3)

These items represent the amortization, accretion, or adjustment of intangible assets or deferred tax liabilities.

(4)

This represents acquisition expenses associated with investments in real estate that were incurred prior to the acquisitions becoming probable and therefore not capitalized in accordance with our capitalization policy.

(5)

The contingent earnout adjustment represents the adjustment to the fair value during the period of the Class A-2 Units issued in connection with the self administration transaction.

(6)

The net loss associated with the extinguishment of debt includes prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, and other fees incurred.

(7)

This represents the mark-to-market adjustment for our derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting and the ineffective portion of the change in fair value of derivatives recognized in earnings, as well as changes in foreign currency related to our foreign equity investments not classified as long term.

(8)

Such costs relate to our filing of an S-11 registration statement and our pursuit of a potential offering of our common stock. As this item is non-recurring and not a primary driver in our decision-making process, FFO is adjusted for its effect to arrive at FFO, as adjusted, as a means of determining a comparable sustainable operating performance metric.

 

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARES AND OP UNITS OUTSTANDING – DILUTED

(Unaudited)

 

The following is a reconciliation of FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders), to FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders), for each of the periods presented below:

 

 

 

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

 

Three Months
Ended

September 30,
2021

 

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

 

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021

FFO (attributable to common stockholders andOP unit holders) Calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)

 

$

14,882,941

 

$

10,526,075

 

$

37,249,455

 

$

12,904,132

 

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests

 

 

128,223

 

 

119,678

 

 

2,290,186

 

 

(1,903,408

)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (1)

 

 

1,973,133

 

 

1,545,084

 

 

3,514,091

 

 

4,162,008

 

FFO (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders)

 

$

16,984,297

 

$

12,190,837

 

$

43,053,732

 

$

15,162,732

 

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders and OP unit holders) Calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders)

 

$

14,861,016

 

$

11,771,581

 

$

43,911,387

 

$

25,003,737

 

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests

 

 

128,223

 

 

119,678

 

 

2,290,186

 

 

(1,903,408

)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (1)

 

 

1,942,180

 

 

1,696,547

 

 

4,359,818

 

 

5,748,551

 

FFO, adjusted (attributable to commonstockholders and OP unit holders)

 

$

16,931,419

 

$

13,587,806

 

$

50,561,391

 

$

28,848,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Class A & T shares outstanding

 

 

96,786,669

 

 

84,411,030

 

 

90,305,337

 

 

77,638,805

 

Weighted average OP units outstanding

 

 

12,131,585

 

 

10,270,455

 

 

11,354,513

 

 

9,933,505

 

Weighted average other dilutive securities

 

 

514,316

 

 

245,648

 

 

490,646

 

 

215,746

 

Weighted average shares & OP units outstanding – diluted (2)

 

 

109,432,570

 

 

94,927,133

 

 

102,150,496

 

 

87,788,056

 

FFO, as adjusted per share & OP unit outstanding – diluted

 

$

0.15

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.49

 

$

0.33

 

(1)

This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests.

(2)

Includes all Class A Shares, Class T Shares and OP Units, as well as the dilutive effect on FFO and FFO, as adjusted of both unvested restricted stock and long term incentive plan units (both time-based units and performance based-units), and is calculated using the two-class, treasury stock or if-converted method, as applicable. The outstanding convertible preferred stock was excluded as the conversion of such shares was antidilutive to FFO and FFO, as adjusted. This excludes Class A-2 OP Units for the period prior to their conversion into Class A-1 OP Units, which was contingent on growth in assets under management or other contingent events.

 

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

COMPUTATION OF SAME-STORE OPERATING RESULTS

(Unaudited)

 

Same-Store Facility Results - Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop’s same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2021, excluding three lease-up properties SmartStop owned as of January 1, 2021) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition, lease up, or development activity.

 

 

 

Same-Store Facilities

 

 

Non Same-Store Facilities

 

Total

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%
Change

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%
Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%
Change

 

Revenue (1)

 

$

35,841,292

 

 

$

32,054,209

 

 

 

11.8

%

 

$

15,448,916

 

 

$

8,905,315

 

 

N/M

 

$

51,290,208

 

 

$

40,959,524

 

 

 

25.2

%

Property operating expenses (2)

 

 

10,390,555

 

 

 

9,662,993

 

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

5,593,464

 

 

 

2,930,198

 

 

N/M

 

 

15,984,019

 

 

 

12,593,191

 

 

 

26.9

%

Net operating income

 

$

25,450,737

 

 

$

22,391,216

 

 

 

13.7

%

 

$

9,855,452

 

 

$

5,975,117

 

 

N/M

 

$

35,306,189

 

 

$

28,366,333

 

 

 

24.5

%

Number of facilities

 

 

109

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

Rentable square feet (3)

 

 

8,036,285

 

 

 

8,034,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,758,445

 

 

 

2,459,600

 

 

 

 

 

11,794,730

 

 

 

10,493,800

 

 

 

 

Average physical occupancy (4)

 

 

94.5

%

 

 

95.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

93.4

%

 

 

94.7

%

 

 

 

 

94.2

%

 

 

95.6

%

 

 

 

Annualized rent per occupied square foot (5)

 

$

19.30

 

 

$

16.88

 

 

 

 

 

N/M

 

 

N/M

 

 

 

 

$

19.02

 

 

$

16.67

 

 

 

 

N/M Not meaningful

(1)

Revenue includes rental revenue, certain ancillary revenue, administrative and late fees, and excludes Tenant Protection Program revenue.

(2)

Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses.

(3)

Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 1,016,000 square feet and 937,000 square feet as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 680,000 square feet.

(4)

Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period.

(5)

Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental income for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot.

SmartStop’s same-store revenue increased by approximately $3.8 million, or approximately 11.8%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to higher annualized rent per occupied square foot, partially offset by an approximately 1% decrease in average occupancy.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) as presented on SmartStop’s consolidated statements of operations to net operating income, as stated above, for the periods indicated:

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Net income (loss)

 

$

2,246,524

 

 

$

1,059,242

 

Adjusted to exclude:

 

 

 

 

Tenant Protection Program revenue (1)

 

 

(1,942,463

)

 

 

(1,743,509

)

Managed REIT Platform revenue

 

 

(2,055,224

)

 

 

(1,263,029

)

Managed REIT Platform expenses

 

 

725,599

 

 

 

587,704

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,330,245

 

 

 

5,232,950

 

Depreciation

 

 

13,220,916

 

 

 

10,748,337

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

 

4,849,934

 

 

 

3,710,736

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

77,813

 

 

 

211,985

 

Contingent earnout adjustment

 

 

200,626

 

 

 

700,000

 

Interest expense

 

 

11,752,656

 

 

 

8,288,215

 

Income Tax

 

 

102,233

 

 

 

(276,592

)

Other, net

 

 

(1,202,670

)

 

 

1,110,294

 

Total net operating income

 

$

35,306,189

 

 

$

28,366,333

 

(1)

Approximately $1.3 million and $1.4 million of Tenant Protection Program revenue was earned at same-store facilities during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, with the remaining approximately $0.6 million and $0.4 million earned at non same-store facilities during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
 

Same-Store Facility Results - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop’s same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2021, excluding three lease-up properties SmartStop owned as of January 1, 2021) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition, lease up, or development activity.

 

 

Same-Store Facilities

 

 

Non Same-Store Facilities

 

Total

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%
Change

 

 

2022

 

 

2021 (6)

 

 

%
Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%
Change

 

Revenue (1)

 

$

103,860,238

 

 

$

90,606,377

 

 

 

14.6

%

 

$

37,440,152

 

 

$

18,496,288

 

 

N/M

 

$

141,300,390

 

 

$

109,102,665

 

 

 

29.5

%

Property operating expenses (2)

 

 

29,701,547

 

 

 

28,569,244

 

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

13,025,028

 

 

 

6,847,197

 

 

N/M

 

 

42,726,575

 

 

 

35,416,441

 

 

 

20.6

%

Net operating income

 

$

74,158,691

 

 

$

62,037,133

 

 

 

19.5

%

 

$

24,415,124

 

 

$

11,649,091

 

 

N/M

 

$

98,573,815

 

 

$

73,686,224

 

 

 

33.8

%

Number of facilities

 

 

109

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

 

Rentable square feet (3)

 

 

8,036,285

 

 

 

8,034,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,758,445

 

 

 

2,543,800

 

 

 

 

 

11,794,730

 

 

 

10,578,000

 

 

 

 

Average physical occupancy (4)

 

 

95.0

%

 

 

95.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

93.2

%

 

 

91.4

%

 

 

 

 

94.4

%

 

 

94.1

%

 

 

 

Annualized rent per occupied square foot (5)

 

$

18.51

 

 

$

16.06

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

$

18.28

 

 

$

15.89

 

 

 

 

N/M Not meaningful

(1)

Revenue includes rental revenue, certain ancillary revenue, administrative and late fees, and excludes Tenant Protection Program revenue.

(2)

Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses.

(3)

Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 1,016,000 square feet and 937,000 square feet as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 680,000 square feet.

(4)

Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period.

(5)

Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental income for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot.

(6)

Included in the non same-store data is a self storage facility consisting of approximately 84,000 square feet owned by SST VI OP, which was consolidated by SmartStop from March 10, 2021 until May 1, 2021.

SmartStop’s same-store revenue increased by approximately $13.3 million, or approximately 14.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to higher annualized rent per occupied square foot.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) as presented on SmartStop’s consolidated statements of operations to net operating income, as stated above, for the periods indicated:

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Net income (loss)

 

$

19,529,105

 

 

$

(12,555,062

)

Adjusted to exclude:

 

 

 

 

Tenant Protection Program revenue (1)

 

 

(5,533,668

)

 

 

(4,792,980

)

Managed REIT Platform revenue

 

 

(5,877,454

)

 

 

(4,609,060

)

Managed REIT Platform expenses

 

 

1,732,710

 

 

 

1,223,736

 

General and administrative

 

 

21,114,475

 

 

 

16,797,252

 

Depreciation

 

 

36,155,008

 

 

 

30,035,065

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

 

13,222,791

 

 

 

8,623,964

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

780,684

 

 

 

548,083

 

Contingent earnout adjustment

 

 

1,514,447

 

 

 

3,219,744

 

Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships upon acquisition of control

 

 

2,049,682

 

 

 

8,389,573

 

Gain on equity interest upon acquisition

 

 

(16,101,237

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

(178,631

)

Interest expense

 

 

28,181,026

 

 

 

25,320,635

 

Net loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

2,393,475

 

 

 

2,444,788

 

Income Tax

 

 

(402,242

)

 

 

(2,081,288

)

Other, net

 

 

(184,987

)

 

 

1,300,405

 

Total net operating income

 

$

98,573,815

 

 

$

73,686,224

 

(1)

Approximately $4.1 million and $4.0 million of Tenant Protection Program revenue was earned at same-store facilities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, with the remaining approximately $1.5 million and $0.8 million earned at non same-store facilities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING NOI, FFO, and FFO, as adjusted

Net Operating Income (“NOI”)

NOI is a non-GAAP measure that SmartStop defines as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from properties, excluding tenant protection plan revenue, before corporate general and administrative expenses, asset management fees, interest expense, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses and other non-property related expenses. SmartStop believes that NOI is useful for investors as it provides a measure of the operating performance of its operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with the ongoing operation of the properties. Additionally, SmartStop believes that NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. However, SmartStop’s use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and FFO, as Adjusted

Funds from Operations

Funds from operations ("FFO"), is a non-GAAP financial metric promulgated by NAREIT that SmartStop believes is an appropriate supplemental measure to reflect operating performance. SmartStop defines FFO consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, or the White Paper. The White Paper defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of property and real estate related asset impairment write downs, plus depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Additionally, gains and losses from change in control are excluded from the determination of FFO. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. SmartStop’s FFO calculation complies with NAREIT’s policy described above.

FFO, as Adjusted

SmartStop uses FFO, as adjusted, as an additional non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate their operating performance. FFO, as adjusted, provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management. In addition, FFO, as adjusted, is a measure used among SmartStop’s peer group, which includes publicly traded REITs. Further, SmartStop believes FFO, as adjusted, is useful in comparing the sustainability of their operating performance with the sustainability of the operating performance of other real estate companies.

In determining FFO, as adjusted, SmartStop makes further adjustments to the NAREIT computation of FFO to exclude the effects of non-real estate related asset impairments and intangible amortization, acquisition related costs, other write-offs incurred in connection with acquisitions, contingent earnout expenses, accretion of fair value of debt adjustments, gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, adjustments of deferred tax liabilities, realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign exchange transactions, and gains/losses on foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives not designated for hedge accounting, which SmartStop believes are not indicative of their overall long-term operating performance. SmartStop excludes these items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at FFO, as adjusted, as they are not the primary drivers in their decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors a view of their continuing operating portfolio performance over time, which in any respective period may experience fluctuations in such acquisition, merger or other similar activities that are not of a long-term operating performance nature. FFO, as adjusted, also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. SmartStop uses FFO, as adjusted, as one measure of their operating performance when they formulate corporate goals and evaluate the effectiveness of their strategies.

Presentation of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, is intended to provide useful information to investors as they compare the operating performance of different REITs. However, not all REITs calculate FFO and FFO, as adjusted, the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. Furthermore, FFO and FFO, as adjusted, are not necessarily indicative of cash flow available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indication of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operations as an indication of SmartStop’s liquidity or indicative of funds available to fund their cash needs including their ability to make distributions to their stockholders. FFO and FFO, as adjusted, should be reviewed in conjunction with other measurements as an indication of our performance.

Neither the SEC, NAREIT, nor any other regulatory body has passed judgment on the acceptability of the adjustments that SmartStop uses to calculate FFO or FFO, as adjusted. In the future, the SEC, NAREIT or another regulatory body may decide to standardize the allowable adjustments across the publicly registered, non-traded REIT industry and SmartStop would have to adjust its calculation and characterization of FFO or FFO, as adjusted.

This press release, our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a financial supplement, and additional information about SmartStop are available on our website, investors.smartstopselfstorage.com.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”):

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 450 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. As of November 10 th, 2022, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 176 properties in 22 states and Ontario, Canada, comprising approximately 120,700 units and 13.7 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 20 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 17,000 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at investors.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this earnings release, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the followingcautionary statements. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: (i) risks related to disruption of management’s attention from SmartStop’s ongoing business operations due to recent mergers, or other business matters; (ii) significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities; (iii) failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent mergers in the expected timeframes or at all; (iv) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired self storage facilities and operations, including facilities acquired through recent mergers; (v) changes in the political and economic climate, economic conditions and fiscal imbalances in the United States, and other major developments, including wars, natural disasters, epidemics and pandemics, including the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), military actions, and terrorist attacks; (vi) changes in tax and other laws and regulations; or (vii) difficulties in SmartStop’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements represent SmartStop’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. SmartStop anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing SmartStop’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Additional factors that may affect the business or financial results of SmartStop are described in the risk factors included in SmartStop’s filings with the SEC, including SmartStop’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which factors are incorporated herein by reference, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. SmartStop expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005922/en/

CONTACT: David Corak

VP of Corporate Finance

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

www.investors.smartstopselfstorage.com

ir@smartstop.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT

SOURCE: SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 11/10/2022 04:01 PM/DISC: 11/10/2022 04:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005922/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you