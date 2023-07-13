NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, today announced the appointment of Marc Mansourian as Head of Derivatives Marketing as the bank further develops its Americas sales and trading business.
Based in New York, Marc will lead a team that provides strategic rates and FX risk solutions for the bank’s corporate, sponsor, and project finance clients, while working closely with SMBC’s coverage and capital markets teams.
Marc reports to Yunson Du, Senior Deputy President of SMBC Capital Markets, Inc. and Deputy Head of Americas Division Sales & Trading, who said: “We are excited to have Marc join SMBC and his arrival rounds out the key leadership of our macro business. He brings a wealth of experience to lead a team that provides best-in-class risk solutions for our growing client base.”
Marc joins SMBC following a 15-year tenure at Credit Suisse, where he most recently managed the debt capital markets solutions business. Prior to that, he spent a decade with Citigroup in derivatives and debt capital markets roles.
Marc will partner closely with Christian Stauder, Head of Macro Rates Sales, and Gareth Hughes, Head of Macro Rates Trading, who joined SMBC in August of last year and April, respectively.
About SMBC Group
SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 150 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and ADRs on the New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges.
In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization’s extensive global network. The Group’s operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.smbcgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713847348/en/
CONTACT: Drew Benson
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: SMBC Capital Markets, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/13/2023 10:30 AM/DISC: 07/13/2023 10:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713847348/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.