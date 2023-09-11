PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2023--
Smead Capital Management, a Phoenix-based registered investment advisor, announces the Smead International Value Fund (the “Fund”) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management. This milestone comes less than two years after the initial launch of the Fund in January 2022.
“Our investors joined with us as partners to utilize our investment discipline abroad over the last eight years. We feel blessed to have a track record of success at a time that so much capital believes they will only find attractive returns in the US stock market alone,” said Cole Smead, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager. "Stock market failure has been rampant among foreign equity exchanges creating psychology that provides an ideal temperature to execute our investment authority.”
The portfolio of the Smead International Value Fund consists of holdings which are primarily concentrated in Europe and Canada. The Fund holds a variety of sectors, including but not limited to commodity-oriented companies, financials, and discretionary businesses.
“Our combined stock picking experience, which is more than 40 years, has allowed us to generate substantial returns for investors throughout our firm’s history,” said Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer. “We continue to look forward to being invested side-by-side with the strongest owner-operators outside the U.S.”
About the Smead International Value Fund
The Smead International Value Fund (Investor Share Class: SVXLX; I1 Share Class: SVXFX), a series of the Smead Funds Trust, invests in primarily non-U.S. large capitalization companies. Smead Capital Management is the adviser to the Fund. The Fund is managed by Lead Portfolio Manager Cole Smead, CFA and Co-Portfolio Manager Bill Smead.
About Smead Capital Management
At Smead Capital Management, we are stock market investors. Our investors are individuals, advisors, family offices and institutions globally who invest with the firm through its mutual funds, separate accounts and other investment vehicles. We advise investors that fear stock market failure through a low turnover, differentiated value discipline seeking wonderful companies to build wealth. The firm manages $5.7 billion as of August 31 st, 2023. For more information visit http://www.smeadcap.com or call (877) 701-2883.
Mutual Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.
The Smead International Value Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 877-807-4122, or visiting https://smeadcap.com/smead-funds.Read it carefully before investing.
Investments in securities of foreign companies involve additional risks, including less liquidity, currency rate fluctuations, political and economic instability, differences in financial reporting standards and securities market regulation, and the imposition of foreign withholding taxes.
The Smead Funds are distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC. UMB Distribution Services, and Smead Capital Management are not affiliated.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911264969/en/
CONTACT: Rob Jesselson
Lyceus Group
206.635.4197
KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Smead Capital Management
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/11/2023 07:35 AM/DISC: 09/11/2023 07:35 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911264969/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.