SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported net income of $3.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.
The firearm maker posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWBI
