SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $76.9 million.
The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.
The firearm maker posted revenue of $274.6 million in the period.
Smith & Wesson shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.88, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.
