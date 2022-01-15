BOSTON (AP) — The Smithsonian's traveling exhibit on changes in rural America is coming to six Massachusetts towns.

The nonprofit Mass Humanities chose six local organizations to host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” for the 2022-23 traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, the organization said in a statement this week.

The exhibit will be at the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum in September and October; the Hull Lifesaving Museum from October until December; the Rutland Free Public Library from December until January 2023; the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls from February 2023 until March 2023; the Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield from March 2023 until May 2023; and the Athol Public Library in May and June 2023.

“Rural Massachusetts is a complex, changing landscape, and residents in our small towns deserve to be heard as we build a more equitable commonwealth,” said Brian Boyles, executive director of Mass Humanities.

Each site will receive training from the staff of the Smithsonian along with a $10,000 grant from Mass Humanities to develop public events during the exhibit. Organizations in towns with populations of 12,000 or less were eligible to apply.

