CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
Smokeball legal practice management kicks off the 2021 holiday season with its fourth annual Season of Giving, a donation program benefiting two well-regarded local charity partners.
“We’re all about community: our company’s internal community, the legal community and the communities we live in,” said Ruchie Chadha, president of Smokeball. “It’s the core purpose that guides our work, and it’s the reason we’re so excited to kick off Season of Giving Back to support organizations making a difference every day.”
During the Season of Giving Back, which begins Friday, Oct. 22, and ends Tuesday, Nov. 30, Smokeball will donate $100 (up to $30,000) for every new customer software demo. Recipient organizations include:
- Howard Brown Health: Howard Brown Health is one of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) organizations. The agency serves more than 40,000 adults and youth in its diverse, Chicago-based health and social service delivery system. HBH serves its community in a broad capacity, including COVID-19 education, testing and vaccinations for a vulnerable population. However, donations from Smokeball’s Season of Giving Back partnership will benefit the organization’s Broadway Youth Center expansion.
- Equip for Equality: Founded in 1985 with the mission of advancing the human and civil rights of children and adults with disabilities in Illinois, the organization serves as the state’s federally mandated Protection and Advocacy System. EFE supplies disability-rights education, legal services and independent monitoring of state and private facilities, among other efforts.
Here’s how it works:
- Current clients can submit a new demonstration referral for Smokeball’s industry-leading legal practice management software. Once the demo takes place, Smokeball will donate to Howard Brown Health and Equip for Equality. And when a referral joins Smokeball, the referring client also earns a $300 bonus.
- Legal firms looking for a new practice management software solution can make a difference by simply signing up for a Smokeball demo. When a prospective client completes the demo, customized for their firm’s unique needs, Smokeball donates to Howard Brown Health and Equip for Equality.
About Smokeball
Designed for and by lawyers, Smokeball is the first and only cloud-based legal practice management software that automatically records time and activity, giving the small law sector powerful insights to understand the profitability of their work and optimize their practice. In addition, the company offers industry-leading document and email management, Law Society approved billing and trust accounting, shared tasks and workflows, secure messaging and file sharing, and automated practice-area-specific legal forms. https://www.smokeball.com.au/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005078/en/
CONTACT: Rachael Dowd
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MEN LEGAL CONSUMER SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PHILANTHROPY PHILANTHROPY SOFTWARE LGBTQ+ FUND RAISING INTERNET FOUNDATION WOMEN
SOURCE: Smokeball
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/22/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/22/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005078/en