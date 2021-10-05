DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021--
The "Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction.
Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction Emerging Drugs
Cytisinicline: Achieve Life Sciences
The drug, Cytisinicline by Achieve Life Sciences is in the Phase III stage of drug development process for smoking withdrawal. The drug is now available for licensing. The drug's dual acting mechanism of action exclusively targets the alpha-4-beta-2 nicotine receptor. It is believed to curb nicotine craving and withdrawal symptoms.
NFL 101: NFL Biosciences
NFL Biosciences' drug candidate NFL 101 is in the Phase II stage of drug development. According to the observations made in the clinical trial, the drug helped in reducing nicotine dependence in cigarette smokers.
Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction drugs.
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction drugs?
- How many Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Deaddiction and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Achieve LifeSciences
- NFL Biosciences
- Axsome Therapeutics
Key Products
- Cytisinicline
- NFL 101
- AXS-05
