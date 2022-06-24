DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2022--
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Smoking Cessation therapeutics.
Synopsis
- In 2022, Nearly 350 million people will quit smoking across the 16 countries covered in the publisher's epidemiology forecast for smoking cessation.
- There are two leading marketed drugs for the treatment of smoking cessation.
- R&D activity in smoking cessation is sparse, with less than 10 innovator products in mid-to-late stage pipeline development.
- Non-commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in smoking cessation, with the US emerging as the key countries for conducting trials in smoking cessation.
- Deals involving strategic alliances of smoking cessation assets are the most common type of deals globally.
- Within the next 18 months, no regulatory filing or commercial launch in smoking cessation is expected.
Components of the report include:
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type and Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Contents
1.2 Report Scope
1.3 List of Tables and Figures
1.4 Abbreviations
2 Key Findings
3 Disease Landscape
3.1 Disease Overview
3.2 Epidemiology Overview
3.3 Treatment Overview
4 Marketed Drugs Assessment
4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs
4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action
4.3 Overview by Route of Administration
4.4 Overview by Molecule Type
4.5 Marketed Drugs Profiles and Sales Forecasts
5 Pipeline Drugs Assessment
5.1 Late-stage Pipeline Drugs
5.2 Overview by Development Stage
5.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action
5.4 Overview by Route of Administration
5.5 Overview by Molecule Type
5.6 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)
5.7 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA
6 Clinical Trials Assessment
6.1 Historical Overview
6.2 Overview by Phase
6.3 Overview by Status
6.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials
6.5 Trials with Virtual Components
6.6 Geographic Overview
6.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region
6.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase
6.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status
6.10 Overview by Endpoint Status
6.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity
6.12 Enrollment Data
6.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites
6.14 Top 20 Sites Globally
6.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview
6.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models
7 Deals Landscape
7.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
7.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances
8 Commercial Assessment
8.1 Key Market Players
9 Future Market Catalysts
