DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
The "SMS Firewall Market Research Report by Components, SMS Types, Services, SMS Traffic, Deployment Modes, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global SMS Firewall Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global SMS Firewall Market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing SMS Fraudulent Activities Such as SMS Phishing, SMS Spoofing, and SMS Spamming
- Rising Adoption of Application-To-Person (A2P) SMS in the Businesses
- Safeguarding Network from Grey Route Traffic That Causes Significant Revenue Loss
Restraints
- Surging Entrance of OTT Players into Messaging Businesses Limiting the Growth of A2P Messages
Opportunities
- Emergence of Technological Advancements to Initial Block the Fraudulent SMS Activities
- Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing and E-Commerce Through SMS
- Increasing Demand for Sms Firewall in the Military and BFSI Sector
Challenges
- Vulnerabilities in Existing Signaling and Lack of Awareness
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the SMS Firewall to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Components, the market was studied across Services and SMS firewall platform.
- Based on SMS Types, the market was studied across Application-to-Person (A2P) messages and Person-to-Application (P2A) messages.
- Based on Services, the market was studied across Managed Services and Professional Services.
- Based on SMS Traffic, the market was studied across International SMS Traffic and National SMS Traffic.
- Based on Deployment Modes, the market was studied across Cloud and On-premises.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the SMS Firewall Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. SMS Firewall Market, by Components
7. SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Types
8. SMS Firewall Market, by Services
9. SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Traffic
10. SMS Firewall Market, by Deployment Modes
11. Americas SMS Firewall Market
12. Asia-Pacific SMS Firewall Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa SMS Firewall Market
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Company Usability Profiles
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 6D Technologies
- Adaptive Mobile Security Limited
- AMD Telecom
- Anam Technologies Ltd.
- BIC USA Inc.
- Broadnet Technologies
- Cellusys Limited
- CJSC Eastwind
- Comviva Technologies Limited
- Enghouse Systems Ltd.
- Global Wavenet
- Haud Systems Ltd.
- HRMavenir Systems, Inc.
- Infobip Ltd.
- Mitto AG
- Mobileum Inc.
- Monty Mobile
- Proofpoint, Inc.
- Route Mobile Limited
- Sinch AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4nfix
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005972/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/15/2022 07:53 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 07:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005972/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.