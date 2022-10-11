Snap Inc. and Disguise Launch Halloween AR Shopping Experience

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Disguise Inc., subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) and world leaders in costume design and manufacturing, today with Snap Inc. announced the launch of an AR shopping experience for Halloween costumes on Snapchat featuring Disguise’s 2022 line.
Minecraft Disguise Costume lens on Snapchat (Photo: Business Wire)
Starting today, Snapchatters can try-on, share with friends, and buy costumes of their favorite characters from the world’s hottest brands and franchises; Harry Potter, from NBCUniversal – The Office and Chucky; as well as Minecraft, Power Rangers, Transformers, Cobra Kai and Ghostbusters - Just to name a few!
Since January of last year, more than 250 million Snapchatters have engaged with AR shopping Lenses more than 5 billion times, with 92% of Snapchatters showing interest in using AR for shopping. As more brands build AR shopping experiences on Snapchat, it’s a great opportunity to bring costume try-on to the app.
“Imagining what a costume will look like on you is a big part of Halloween shopping. Snapchat’s new AR try-on capabilities take the wonder out of your costume shopping experience,” said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “Disguise is excited to partner with Snapchat this year to bring these Lenses to life. We have enlisted some of our top licensors to help us create an enjoyable try-on experience for customers and fans. All Lenses will also have a direct line to purchase if you like what you see!”
“These Halloween AR try-on experiences represent what makes shopping on Snapchat so seamless and fun,” said Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap Inc. “We’re thrilled to partner with Disguise to bring these Lenses to our community, as well as make choosing a Halloween costume that works for you, without ever having to step foot in a store, easier than ever on Snapchat.”
You can find these Halloween try-on Lenses in Disguise's public profile on Snapchat by searching 'Disguise Costumes’ in the search bar. You can also search using specific brand names, like ‘Power Rangers’ and ‘Harry Potter’, in Snapchat's Lens Explorer, or unlock a specific Lens using each Snapcode.
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).
About Disguise, Inc.:
Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).
