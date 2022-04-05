SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.
About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005418/en/
CONTACT: Investors and Analysts:
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOCIAL MEDIA PHOTOGRAPHY AUDIO/VIDEO
SOURCE: Snap Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/05/2022 04:10 PM/DISC: 04/05/2022 04:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005418/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.