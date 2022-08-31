CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows over the next several months:
Snap One Analyst and Investor Day
Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Format: In-Person Presentation, Expert Panel Discussion, Showroom Experience
Location: New York, NY
Announcement Press Release: Here
Webcast Link: Here
CEDIA Expo 2022
Date: Thursday-Saturday, September 29-October 1, 2022
Format: In-Person, Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit
Location: Dallas, TX
Information and Registration: Here
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Monday-Wednesday, December 5-7, 2022
Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
4th Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit
Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Format: Small Group Meetings, 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
19th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investors Conference
Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.
About Snap One
As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.
Contacts
Media:
Abigail Hanlon
Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations
Investors:
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
