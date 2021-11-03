NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
Holiday gifts are an effective way organizations can help employees feel recognized and appreciated, but many employers are overlooking it, according to the annual Employer Gifting Survey today released by Snappy. Snappy is an award-winning gifting platform that combines fun, personal gifting experiences with advanced technology taking the guesswork out of gifting.
American workers expect holiday appreciation initiatives
This comes as nearly 6 in 10 (59%) said they would be more likely to stay at their job if they received meaningful holiday gifts from their employer. Yet 72% said they didn't receive a holiday gift from their employer last year, and a full third (34%) say they never have, revealing there’s a big opportunity for employers to improve engagement and loyalty amongst their teams.
These survey results come as many employers and team managers are faced with the challenge of keeping teams engaged during what many have coined as the “Great Resignation." Surprisingly, when presented with benefits like bonuses or a raise, 52% said what they were most looking for was appreciation or recognition. The survey of more than 1,000 U.S. employees was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Snappy in October 2021.
“This study shows that some organizations still don’t realize how important it is to show appreciation to their employees for all their hard work,” said Hani Goldstein, co-founder and CEO of Snappy. “We see that as a missed opportunity that later on has a big cost. A small end-of-year gift to celebrate accomplishments can go a long way and has a huge impact on how employees feel at work and on their future contribution to the company."
Choosing the Ideal Employee Gift
Choosing a gift that an employee will love may seem daunting. While some companies turn to gift cards as a way to show appreciation as a default option, this solution is often viewed by recipients as impersonal. Worse yet, 56% of respondents said that they have either forgotten to use, or lost a gift card before redeeming it - meaning that those types of investments don’t always translate to happier teams!
“This survey highlights how important it is to give a gift that your recipient will love,” added Goldstein. “Gift service platforms allow recipients to choose their gift from a curated collection. With Snappy, employers can create fun, customizable gift experiences that make holiday gifts surprising and memorable.”
About Snappy
Founded in 2015, Snappy is an award-winning gifting platform that combines fun, personal gifting experiences with advanced technology that takes the guesswork out of gifting. We help companies show true appreciation to their employees and customers, spreading smiles and boosting loyalty and productivity at the touch of a button. Snappy is headquartered in New York and employs over 200 people across four countries. Snappy is growing rapidly and has recently been named the fastest-growing company in the NY region and the 15th fastest-growing company in America by Inc. Magazine with a three-year revenue growth of over 18,700%. Snappy was also named to Inc.’s 2021 Best Workplaces list as well as Fortune’s “Best Small & Medium Workplaces.” Snappy's stance on diversity and inclusion, its active focus on give-back programs, and its fundamental mission to spread happiness through fun, thoughtful gifts leads the way in unlocking the power of human kindness at work. For more information, visit www.snappy.com.
