The communities of Moore township and Snover (both located in Sanilac County), announced that Highline was recently named a Smart Rural Community SM (SRC) provider by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association. SRC is a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small-town America. The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative agriculture, economic development, education, healthcare, and other vital sectors in rural America.
In order to receive recognition as an SRC provider, Highline was required to affirm that the company offers 100 Mbps broadband to at least 50% of its service area (in fact, Highline offers 1Gbps/1Gbps broadband in 100% of its service area); broadband subscription rates of at least 50%; and that it is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation. As a result of Highline’s national recognition, Snover will now be celebrated as a Smart Rural Community in program materials and online at www.smartruralcommunity.org, joining a national network of similarly innovative communities. On July 6 th, Highline presented Snover with signage recognizing Snover’s status as a Smart Rural Community.
“The community of Snover salutes Highline for its hard work to meet these standards, which enable our residents to fully participate in today’s connected society,” said Sid Thompson, Community Supervisor. “Because of access to high-speed fiber internet service, Highline provides our residents with educational and economic opportunities on par with those in the most connected regions of America.”
NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield also recognized Highline for this achievement, noting, “We are so excited to welcome another Smart Rural Community provider into this growing network of innovative broadband providers delivering the internet’s fastest speeds in some of the most remote and rural communities of our country. I applaud Highline and Snover for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide.”
About Snover
Snover is an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Moore Township, Sanilac County, Michigan.
About NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association
NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovation in rural and small-town America. NTCA members are leading the technological evolution for rural consumers, delivering robust and high-quality services over future-proof networks that make rural communities vibrant places in which to live and do business.
About Highline
At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of thousands of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.
