Snowplow, the industry leader in Data Creation and behavioral data, has announced the availability of the first of its Data Product Accelerators (DPAs)— recipes designed to help accelerate the journey from ideation to outcome when designing business-critical data products. The company has also announced preview availability of new offerings within its Behavioral Data Platform (BDP) portfolio.
Data Product Accelerators
Snowplow DPAs mark the next evolution of Data Creation, the category founded by Snowplow that involves the deliberate creation of data to power AI and advanced data applications. These DPAs lay the foundation for the fast creation of data apps, providing a step-by-step guide or referencing data architecture to effortlessly deliver high-impact use cases that solve specific business needs or problems.
For example, the Composable CDP DPA will use Databricks, machine learning, and Hightouch to enable the creation of a composable CDP—which an organization could use to collect behavioral data from all customer touchpoints and build a single customer view, to better understand customer behavior and power personalization at scale.
“Across industries, organizations know they need to be doing more with data. They know that simply extracting data is not enough—they need to create data that’s meaningful to their unique situation. Yet, in an emerging field like this, we felt that we could do more to share best practices and get outcomes into the hands of Data teams and their organizations. These DPAs will help our customers to easily understand and experience the value of Snowplow, in a context that is highly meaningful to them,” said Snowplow President, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Nick King.
The DPAs will be available in an online library and soon to be released within the Snowplow platform, and will include a high-level solution overview, clear implementation process, and technical accelerators to help organizations bring their data products to market faster. There are four DPAs available at launch, including Advanced Analytics for Web (both Snowflake and Databricks), Composable CDP with Predictive ML Modeling, Advanced Analytics for Hybrid Mobile, and Advanced Analytics for Mobile.
Preview availability of Snowplow BDP Cloud and BDP Enterprise
BDP Cloud
Snowplow has also announced the preview of Snowplow BDP Cloud, a new iteration of the behavioral data platform that empowers organizations to create, evolve, and manage behavioral data at scale. Fast to implement, Snowplow BDP Cloud is targeting EU and North American markets initially—removing the burden of deploying Snowplow in your own environment, and ensuring GDPR, and other regulatory compliance.
Snowplow BDP Cloud is available as a private preview and customers can sign up here to gain access.
BDP Enterprise
Available today, BPE Enterprise customers are able to take advantage of the Tracking Catalog. This new feature provides the ability to create an organizational wide view of their tracking architecture, which allows teams to effectively discover, evolve, and manage versioning for their events and entities.
Team members of all technical levels can find out about the event, entities, and properties collected by Snowplow. This is particularly helpful for Data Product Managers, a role which requires fast and effective data discovery.
“Using the Tracking Catalog allows us to review the graph of events and entities holistically - with the goal being to review our tracking architecture and increase the quality of our event collection," said UK's AutoTrader Engineering Platform and Data Director, Darren Haken. "It can also provide a non-technical view to our Product Managers - helping them understand what events they are collecting on the product.”
The BDP Portfolio
The new Snowplow BDP portfolio of Cloud and Enterprise is designed to help make advanced analytics available to more businesses.
Alex Dean, Snowplow’s co-founder and CEO highlighted the results achieved by current customers. “Already, customers like Strava, Gousto, and DPG Media are forging ahead with Data Creation using Snowplow,” he said. “These new offerings will pave the way for more organizations across the globe to tap into the rich possibilities of using behavioral data to power advanced analytics and AI applications.”
About Snowplow
Snowplow generates, governs and models high-quality, granular behavioral data, ready for use in AI, ML, and Advanced Analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing organizations to drive significant business value with behavioral data. Data products built on top of Snowplow include the composable CDP, first-party digital analytics and ML-powered churn reduction for subscription businesses. For more information on Snowplow, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Snowplow has hundreds of customers across a broad range of sectors and geographies, including Strava, The Economist, Sophi / Globe and Mail, Buzzabo, Weebly, Hudl, Auto Trader, The Financial Times, Omio and Secret Escapes; as a Commercial Open-Source Software (COSS) company, Snowplow also has tens of thousands of open-source users.
Find out more at snowplow.io
