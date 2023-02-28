Soapbox Introduces NEW Bond-Builder Restoring Hair Regimen Line to Walmart Shoppers Nationwide

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2023--
Soapbox, mission-based maker of thoughtfully crafted personal care products, today announced its new Bond-Builder Restoring Hair Regimen line is now available in Walmart stores nationwide. Addressing consumer needs for a more natural and effective hair care line that helps strengthen, soften, smooth and repair damaged hair, the new trio of products, including Collagen & Fruit Enzymes Shampoo and Conditioner alongside the Let’s Bond Rinse-Out Treatment, is powered by a custom bond-building blend paired with trending ingredients like collagen peptides and vegetable proteins to help create stronger, long-lasting bonds for shiny, silky-smooth, healthy hair.
Soapbox NEW Bond-Builder Restoring Hair Regimen Line Available at Walmart Stores Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)
Collagen continues to trend upward as a functional ingredient across the natural channel, with 2022 SPINS data showing collagen grew a further 28% and $309 million in sales on top of its 56% growth and $241 million in sales in 2021. Even more so, the personal care and beauty industries are seeing collagen as one of the top key ingredients consumers are looking for given its natural ability to help strengthen and lengthen via vital amino acid proteins. To create a more powerful hair care routine for consumers wanting to reap collagen’s benefits, Soapbox developed the Bond-Builder Restoring Hair Regimen as an easy-to-use, accessible line that leaves Walmart shoppers not only looking good but feeling good using a more natural formula.
“The reason we chose to use collagen as a main ingredient in this new line is not only because it has significant proven results, but it continues to rise in popularity amongst consumers looking for clean, nutrient-rich hair care products,” said David Simnick, Co-founder and CEO of Soapbox. “We’re excited to introduce the Bond-Builder Restoring Hair Regimen trio to Walmart stores nationwide in order to provide shoppers with an opportunity to feel confident in their hair care routine while also giving them products that use real, functional ingredients.”
Paired with Soapbox’s unique triple bond-builder blend, the Collagen & Fruit Enzymes Shampoo and Conditioner include amino-rich collagen peptides to repair, and nourishing papaya and pineapple fruit enzymes to strengthen strands, promote fullness and smooth strands. Soapbox’s Let’s Bond Rinse-Out Treatment is hair’s new best friend, built to last with amino-rich ingredients to help strengthen and repair locks from the inside out. Alongside fortifying collagen peptides, the treatment contains lightweight marula oil, which helps repair damaged hair, prevent split ends and enhance shine, moisture-binding vegetable proteins, Vitamin A for breakage and Vitamin E for strengthening. The formula for the Bond-Builder Restoring Hair Regimen trio also includes Soapbox’s 5X vitamin complex for healthier-looking hair made easy, creating a powerful bundle that will have consumers saying bye-bye to breakage and hello to a revived, restored mane. Walmart shoppers can trust in this clean, leveled-up hair care line to meet all of their hair needs with a super-charging blend that will leave hair feeling pampered, protected and primed. Say goodbye to brittle hair and hello to strong, silky strands. Like all other Soapbox products, this line is cruelty-free and 100% vegan, color safe, and free of parabens, dyes, harsh sulfates, and silicone.
Founded in 2010, Soapbox is on a mission to make giving back easy, donating a bar of soap for every product purchased through a network of non-profit partners rooted in state-side or abroad communities in need. In addition to the Bond-Builder Restoring Hair Regimen line, Soapbox offers award-winning, naturally derived hand care, hair care and bath & body care products. Crafted with nourishing blends of oils, vitamins and extracts, Soapbox products are always cruelty-free and vegan, hair color safe, and free of parabens, harsh sulfates and silicone.
Soapbox’s Collagen & Fruit Enzymes Shampoo and Conditioner retail for $8.99 per 16-fluid ounces. Let’s Bond Rinse-Out Treatment retails for $9.99 per 5-fluid ounces. The trio is available at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com, with availability on Amazon, Soapbox’s website and additional retailers to come. Additional Soapbox products are currently available nationwide at Walmart, Target, Sally Beauty, Kroger, Rite Aid as well as for purchase on Amazon, the Soapbox website and other regional retailers. To learn more about Soapbox and to find a retailer near you, visit http://www.soapboxs.co/ or follow Soapbox on Instagram ( @soapbox ), Facebook ( @soapbox ), TikTok ( @soapboxcare ) and Twitter ( @soapboxcare ).
About Soapbox
Soapbox is on a mission to empower consumers to change the world through every day, quality purchases. For each thoughtfully crafted Soapbox product that is purchased, the company donates a bar of soap to communities in need, either stateside to shelters and food pantries or abroad to their nonprofit aid partners. The company has donated more than 32 million bars of soap to date. Soapbox's naturally derived personal care line includes award-winning, naturally derived hand care, hair care and bath & body care products. Crafted with nourishing blends of oils, vitamins and extracts, Soapbox products are always cruelty-free and vegan, hair color safe, and free of parabens, harsh sulfates and silicone. Soapbox products are currently available nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.soapbox.co.
