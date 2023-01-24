FILE - Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward, center, stands pitch side during the second half of the NWSL Championship soccer match against the Chicago Red Stars, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The National Women’s Soccer League said abuse allegations against former Washington Spirit coach Kris Ward were substantiated and he is ineligible to work in the NWSL without the commissioner's approval. An investigation concluded Ward engaged in “negative racial stereotyping toward a player.”