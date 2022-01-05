LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Socialive, the self-serve video content creation platform for the enterprise, today announced it was selected as a 2022 Best Place To Work by Built In. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
“This recognition as a best place to work reflects our commitment to creating an empathetic and people-first organization,” said David Moricca, founder and CEO of Socialive. “Going forward, the companies that succeed will be those that prioritize the importance of human connection in their employee engagement strategy, whether that be in person, virtual or in a hybrid manner. We continuously live out this value and create a thriving workplace culture that empowers our employees — wherever they may be working — to do their best work and be their best selves.”
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and company-wide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote- and flexible-work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other people-first cultural offerings.
“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer at Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”
About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com
About Built In’s Best Places to Work
Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
About Socialive
Socialive powers self-serve video content creation for the enterprise. It’s the fastest, easiest way to create, broadcast and distribute unlimited live and on-demand videos with studio quality. The Socialive platform puts intuitive, professional-grade video production workflows into the hands of content producers and everyday business users, lowering the barrier to entry and increasing employee-created video output. Videos enable brands to connect with people in fresh, dynamic ways but it’s hard to produce great videos at scale while maintaining brand standards—budget, team capacity and internal expertise can be in short supply. Just-in-time production with Socialive unlocks use cases for video that build human connections through relatable content, turning video into a powerful engagement channel for employee, customer and partner communities to strengthen brand loyalty and company culture. Socialive’s Studio in the Cloud™ and integrated Virtual Green Room preserve the authenticity of live video while streamlining the end-to-end process from creation to delivery, consolidating the number of tools traditionally required for video production. Mobile friendly and simple to use, Socialive helps bring together diverse people and perspectives to amplify voices distributed across organizations and geographies. The platform’s industry-first remote recording capability captures high-quality video anywhere from any device with full enterprise-grade control. Leading enterprises and high-growth companies including Charles Schwab, Deloitte, Nike, Oracle, TikTok, The New York Times, Walmart and Zendesk use Socialive to drive business value through better, more frequent video creation. Meet the Moment With Video.™
