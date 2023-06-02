PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2023--
ChimeTV, the only Asian-owned TV network in English showcasing API programming, is joining the Society 1 umbrella of companies. Media mogul Takashi Cheng will serve as ChimeTV’s new top executive, following founder Faith Bautista’s departure.
Society 1 is no stranger to media roll-ups. Last year, they announced a strategic investment into Character Media who has produced the longest standing API awards show Unforgettable Gala. Prior to that, Society 1 initiated a roadmap with GoldenTV, an API-centric streaming platform and corresponding professional community designed to logically connect stakeholders and deliver original content to subscribers. GoldenTV launched earlier this year across most major OTT providers.
Takashi Cheng explains, “We have a healthy audience of nearly 20 million eyeballs across all our companies. Each media asset has a unique connection to the other, but all are unified in their commitment to raising the profile of API content and propelling API creators.”
ChimeTV received major recognition after inking a deal with Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services, and carries ChimeTV on its Spectrum TV Select® video tier. Under Cheng’s leadership, ChimeTV will focus on introducing new and original programming to subscribers across the globe. In addition, Society 1 will deploy capital to enhance ChimeTV’s existing technology infrastructure and accelerate their content acquisition strategy. “As Chief Creative Officer, my goal is to elegantly bridge the traditional cable viewership and the new generation of streamers by giving them differentiated API content through multiple conduits. Our ecosystem enables a more seamless transition between cable viewers and streamers,” adds Cheng.
Cheng’s experience speaks for itself. He got his start in entertainment during the Writer’s Guild of America Strike of 2007. Since then, he’s penned and produced more than two dozen films and shows. Throughout the years, Cheng has been vocal about his will to tell stories from across the Asian diaspora and break the norms or traditions that often discourage API communities from sharing their truth. Most recently, Cheng served as Executive Producer of Ken Jeong’s latest project, The Great Divide. The film spotlights the backlash many Asians experienced and witnessed during and following the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to open Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival this month.
ChimeTV made the announcement to join Society 1 as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month comes to a close. 2022 proved to be a difficult past year for the API community, who has been plagued by an increase in hate crimes and bigotry. “Oftentimes, people fear the unknown. By educating the masses about history, origins, culture and contributions, we can start the process of healing and foster a new era of understanding and acceptance,” said Bob Rose, President of ChimeTV.
As demand for API content grows, the Society 1 group of companies are poised for growth. According to Parrot Analytics, the share of global demand for Asian language content reached 25% in the first quarter of 2023, up from about 15% in the same period in 2020. Additionally, the supply of content was 4.7% greater than demand in the Asian language category, an improvement from 9.8% in the first quarter of 2020.
In the coming months, Society 1 will announce new initiatives at ChimeTV and programming options for subscribers to view bundled content on GoldenTV.
About Society 1
Society 1 is a privately funded members club founded by highly esteemed members of Southern California’s Asian American community.
Membership at Society 1 offers access to exclusive events and experiences, designed to enhance the presence, influence, and participation of Asian Americans in the most elite circles of society. Society 1 advocates for a sustained commitment to justice and ensures that people from historically marginalized communities are given a voice and platform. Changemakers help brand partners build inclusive decision-making practices and promote diversity in the workplace.
About ChimeTV™
ChimeTV™ is the only 24/7 Asian American-focused general entertainment programming cable network, delivered in English, that is Asian American owned. It will feature content that is entertaining, uplifting, aspiring, funny, and informative while shining a positive light on API communities to promote Asian love, culture and stories. ChimeTV™ will focus on Asian excellence in entertainment, music, film, beauty, sports, the arts and business, while promoting faith, family and culture. CHIME: Creating History In Media Entertainment!
