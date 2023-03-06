FILE - General exterior view of SoFi Stadium before an NFL football game is shown on Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. A private bank is trying to force the Biden administration to end its pause on federal student loan payments, arguing that the moratorium has no legal basis and has cost the bank millions of dollars in profits. SoFi Bank N.A. on Friday asked a federal judge to overturn President Joe Biden’s latest payment pause.