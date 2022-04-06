TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Softchoice (TSX: SFTC), a leading North American technology solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has been named the 2022 VMware Partner of the Year. This significant global distinction is awarded to a single partner each year as part of VMware’s annual Partner Achievement Awards. Softchoice was recognized by VMware for delivering the most customer value and impact to their organizations, creating on-prem to cloud and as-a-service opportunities.
“Softchoice is honored to be named the 2022 VMware Partner of the Year,” said Andrew Caprara, Softchoice’s chief operating officer. “This significant, global recognition would not have been possible without our organization’s deep and broad VMware capabilities across hybrid multi-cloud environments, and the shared vision we have with VMware for the transformation and success of our customers.”
“Softchoice is a true innovator, championing multi-cloud, modern applications and VMware Cross-Cloud services in its commitment to driving the best business outcomes for customers. I am delighted to name them our 2022 VMware Partner of the Year,” said Bill Swales, vice president, Americas partner organization, VMware. “Time and again, the Softchoice team has proven their value to our mutual customers in helping them navigate and execute on their most strategic priorities. They truly embody what it means to deliver customer value for life.”
Softchoice supports our customers’ VMware investments at every stage, from licensing to deployment and adoption, leveraging our specialization across VMware Cross-Cloud services including VMware Cloud, VMware Tanzu, CloudHealth by VMware, and Anywhere Workspace. Our approach centers on assuring complete customer success from data center and application modernization to helping customers accelerate their cloud journey across Azure, AWS and Google with VMware Cloud, which enables our customers to more quickly gain the benefits and agility of the public cloud while still leveraging the VMware operating platform.
Thousands of organizations across North America trust Softchoice to help them succeed with cloud and win in their markets. Using tested and proven architecture to design tailored solutions, Softchoice helps organizations start their cloud journey or move it forward faster with a personalized cloud game plan.
About the VMware Partner Achievement Awards
The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. Award winners were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.
About Softchoice
Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.
