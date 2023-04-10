TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
Softchoice is pleased to announce it has been selected as the winner of VMware’s 2023 Cloud Consumption Award for the Americas region.
This award, part of VMware’s Partner Achievement Award program, recognizes Softchoice for delivering VMware multi-cloud solutions that accelerate customers’ digital transformation by helping them become cloud smart.
“Customers are trying to grow their businesses with modern apps, accelerate their enterprise cloud transformation, and empower their hybrid workforces in a more secure way. All of this is happening in a multi-cloud environment that breeds complexity, costs, and greater risk to the organization," said Tara Fine, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization, VMware. “Softchoice is delivering innovative services and solutions on top of our VMware Cross-Cloud services that help customers address these critical business outcomes.”
“We are proud to have been recognized for our success in delivering VMware Cloud solutions, and for our deep alignment and shared passion for providing our customers with practical tools and expert guidance that enable them to compete and win in their markets,” said Chris Swadish, Hybrid Cloud Business Leader, Softchoice.
Softchoice and VMware have a strong, deep and long-lasting partnership. In 2022, Softchoice was selected as VMware’s worldwide Partner of the Year, recognizing Softchoice for delivering the most customer value and impact.
“The Softchoice team appreciates VMware’s ongoing support, investment, and confidence. This award was made possible by our teams’ dedication, and we’re excited to achieve even greater success in the year ahead,” said Chris Woodin, Vice President, Solutions and Alliances, Softchoice.
Softchoice equips organizations to be agile and innovative with VMware solutions, creating success for their customers and their people. Learn more about how we help companies build their digital business foundation with VMware solutions: https://www.softchoice.com/technology-partners/vmware
About the VMware Partner Achievement Awards
The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.
About Softchoice
Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.
