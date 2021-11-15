TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that Company management will participate in the TD Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
The conference is being held virtually this year and the Company will be participating in a Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings with institutional investors. The Fireside Chat with Softchoice’s President & CEO Vince De Palma is scheduled for Tue., Nov 16 at 10:25 AM Eastern time and is available at the following link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/technov2021/21Lv66.cfm
Once available after the event, a link to the webcast will be posted to the Company’s website at https://investors.softchoice.com/events-and-presentations/events.
About Softchoice
Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Tim Foran
(416) 986-8515
investors@softchoice.comMedia Relations
Oindrila Hazra
(416) 583-8046
