Sol-Millennium Inc., a medical device company and innovator in medication delivery and specimen collection, announced it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary Sol-Guard® Safety Pull Button Blood Collection Set, the newest safety device in the company's rapidly expanding blood collection portfolio. The Sol-Guard® Safety Pull Button Blood Collection Set features spring-activated needle retraction technology, designed to minimize the risk of accidental needlesticks and exposure to blood-borne pathogens. The company believes this device will be instrumental in its ongoing efforts to improve the blood collection experience for both clinicians and the patients entrusted in their care.
“We are extremely pleased to have received FDA clearance of our latest addition to our blood collection product portfolio. This has been a monumental year for Sol-Millennium, as we have been recognized internationally with awards from both Red Dot and iF Design organizations for the product’s innovative design,” said CEO Liang Lin.
“Sharps-related injuries continue to impact our already stressed healthcare community. The launch of the Sol-Guard® Safety Pull Button Blood Collection Set offers healthcare professionals another layer of protection and safety. Our customers desire multiple product choices so that they can provide their staff the right product to best meet their clinical needs at an affordable price point,” said Maroun Abouzeid, Sr Global Director - Diagnostics Business Unit.
About Sol-Millennium
Sol-Millennium is a Chicago-based global supplier that has been manufacturing products for notable brands in the US market since 2009. In addition to needles and syringes, Sol M’s product portfolio includes winged safety blood collection sets, safety multi-sample needles and a variety of other diagnostics, diabetes, and PPE-related products. During the pandemic, Sol M sold over 2 billion of their market leading low dead space syringes to aid in the worldwide vaccination campaign.
