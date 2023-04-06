AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. The awards were issued at SolarWinds Transform Partner Summits held in the EMEA, APJ, and Americas regions.
The SolarWinds Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the company’s distribution and reseller partner community over the past year. The winners were determined based on revenue and year-over-year growth trajectory, investment in SolarWinds, development commitment and technology alignment, effectiveness in collaboration with SolarWinds field organizations regionally, effectiveness of marketing campaigns and go-to-market strategies, and SolarWinds Certified Professional ® and SolarWinds Sales Expert accreditations over the past year.
“Today’s modern, distributed, and multi-cloud network environments are more complicated than ever," said Chad Reese, President of Americas sales and global channel at SolarWinds. “The hard work and expertise of channel partners helps ensure customers have access to technology and the support they need to manage these networks, optimize their hybrid IT environments, and thrive. We’d like to thank our Transform Partner Awards winners and all of our valued partners for their tireless efforts.”
EMEA Partner Award winners:
- EMEA Distributor of the Year: Spire
- EMEA Transform Partner of the Year: Loop1
- EMEA Breakthrough Award: Ramge Software Distribution
- EMEA Excellence in Customer Retention: Prosperon Networks
- EMEA Excellence in New Business Development: ODYA
- EMEA Excellence in Diversification: Loop1
- EMEA Excellence in Marketing: Prianto
- EMEA Personal Achievement: Félix Luna from Italtel
- EMEA Excellence in Enablement: Ha-Shem Limited
APJ Partner Award winners:
- APJ Distributor of the Year: M. Tech Holdings Pte Ltd
- APJ Transform Partner of the Year: Fujitsu Asia Pte Ltd
- APJ Breakthrough Award: Techsa Services Private Limited
- APJ Excellence in Customer Retention: NTT (Thailand) Limited
- APJ Excellence in New Business Development: Trends & Technologies, Inc.
- APJ Excellence in Subscription Sales: Intrepid Solutions Australia
- APJ Excellence in Marketing: Technosoft Solutions
- APJ Personal Achievement: Adrian Yaw From M.Tech Products Australia
- APJ Excellence in Enablement: NEXTGEN Distribution Australia
North America Partner Award winners:
- North America Distributor of the Year: Climb Channel Solutions
- North America Transform Partner of the Year: SHI
- North America Breakthrough Award: SHI
- North America Excellence in Customer Retention: SHI
- North America Excellence in New Business Development: CDW
- North America Excellence in Subscription Sales: SHI
- North America Excellence in Marketing: Climb Channel Solutions
- North America Personal Achievement: Alan Holt from Corona Technical Services
- North America Excellence in Enablement: Loop1
LATAM Partner Award winners:
- LATAM Distributor of the Year: Adistec
- LATAM Transform Partner of the Year: E-dea Networks
- LATAM Breakthrough Award: E-dea Networks
- LATAM Excellence in Customer Retention: E-dea Networks
- LATAM Excellence in New Business Development: FULLECOTEL SAC
- LATAM Excellence in Subscription Sales: E-dea Networks
- LATAM Excellence in Marketing: Adistec
- LATAM Personal Achievement: Guillermo Gonnelli from Knowledge Consulting
- LATAM Excellence in Enablement: Aeon IT
Public Sector Partner Award winners
- Federal Partner of the Year: WWT
- SLED Partner of the Year: CDW
- Federal Breakthrough Award: StorageHawk
- SLED Breakthrough Award: Thundercat
- Federal Excellence in Customer Retention: GovSmart
- SLED Excellence in Customer Retention: SHI
- Federal Excellence in New Business Development: Flywheel Data
- SLED Excellence in New Business Development: SHI
- Federal Excellence in Subscription Sales: RedRiver
- SLED Excellence in Subscription Sales: SHI
- Federal Excellence in Marketing: Epoch Concepts
- SLED Excellence in Marketing: Insight
- Public Sector Personal Achievement: Mike Moore, SHI
- Public Sector Excellence in Enablement: Sterling Computers
The awards were issued on the heels of the launch of the new SolarWinds Transform Partner Program. The program is designed to help company partners accelerate digital transformation for their customers with powerful technology, including AIOps-powered SolarWinds ® observability solutions built from the ground up. With observability, any company can gain visibility into the state of their IT environment—whether it’s multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-premises to quickly resolve issues and receive the actionable intelligence necessary to improve performance and reduce costs.
Learn more about SolarWinds Transform Partner Program and explore the growth opportunities available to you at solarwinds.com/partners.
Additional Resources
Connect with SolarWinds
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005073/en/
