SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today introduced SolarWinds ® Database Mapper and SolarWinds Task Factory ® as part of its comprehensive database management portfolio, strengthening the company’s offering for data and technology professionals adopting and implementing DataOps strategies. With these solutions, data pros can accelerate data delivery across the organization and manage cloud migrations more efficiently.
SolarWinds Database Mapper provides a visual display of data lineage for impact analysis, so you can immediately understand data dependencies across the entire data stack. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DataOps is a strategy for managing the increased complexity of modern data estates, but training, education, and tooling are cited as the primary barriers to successful DataOps implementation, according to The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls. Database Mapper and Task Factory are designed to help data pros master their data environments, streamline data warehouse management, and develop and run data-centric apps in the cloud, enabling organizations to reap the benefits of DataOps.
“To remain competitive, increase market share, and drive growth, enterprises must ensure they’re extracting sufficient value from data. This includes receiving insights faster, improving data integrity and resilience, implementing automation, and reducing human error—all while juggling data privacy regulations,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “However, without the right tools and processes, managing large, diverse database environments can be laborious and time-consuming. With Database Mapper and Task Factory, SolarWinds delivers powerful, easy-to-use solutions for implementing successful DataOps strategies so organizations can maximize the value of their data and cloud migrations faster and more efficiently.”
SolarWinds Database Mapper
SolarWinds Database Mapper simplifies DataOps implementation by providing a one-stop shop for data teams to easily maintain current documentation and visually track data dependencies and comparisons across the environment, streamlining business-critical data projects. The latest release of Database Mapper includes support for Oracle ®, MySQL ®, and PostgreSQL ® databases, increasing the tool’s platform coverage.
Available as an on-premises and software as a service (SaaS) solution, Database Mapper enables data teams to do the following:
- Automate Database Documentation: Automatically document Microsoft ® SQL Server ® and other data sources, including Salesforce ®; generate metadata snapshots to compare over time; and create searchable data dictionaries with custom annotation and personal identifiable information (PII) tagging to help manage metadata, including adding business definitions and key data attributes
- Analyze Data Lineage: Visually analyze how data moves through an environment to help ensure data integrity and demonstrate compliance with data regulations, set relevant alerts specific to their environment with Advisory Conditions, and predict future database storage needs with Storage Forecasting
- Understand Dependencies Across SQL Server: Map the applications, users, clients, and processes connected to servers in their SQL Server environment, filter object types in a lineage graph, and analyze data lineage at the server level
SolarWinds Database Mapper preinstalled software is available in the Azure ® Marketplace, making it easier for new users to try the solution.
SolarWinds Task Factory
SolarWinds Task Factory is a low-code solution suited for developers who need prepackaged components for managing data pipelines. Development teams often face trade-offs between programming efficiency and application performance. With Task Factory, development teams can eliminate needless programming of custom SSIS components and improve the efficiency of their data-centric applications in production—all without writing any code.
Task Factory enables developers and data teams to do the following:
- Streamline Data Warehouse Management: Save time on tedious ETL tasks inherent to data warehouse management, simplify component loading with high-performing SSIS components, connect to multiple disparate data sources, and use components built to integrate seamlessly with Azure Data Factory
- Efficiently Develop Data-Centric Apps: More than 60 prebuilt, high-performing SSIS components accelerate the data pipeline; conserve processing power and hardware resources with high-performing components; save development resources by providing components capable of reducing tedious programming; develop apps within the familiar Microsoft Visual Studio ® environment
- Run SSIS Packages in the Cloud: Connect to cloud data sources with Task Factory for Azure Data Factory; take advantage of existing data processes by running SSIS packages on Azure; exchange data with cloud sources such as Amazon ®, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and REST-enabled sources; run on Azure-SSIS Integration Runtime (IR)
SolarWinds Database Management Portfolio
The SolarWinds database management portfolio, consisting of SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer, SolarWinds Database Performance Monitor, SolarWinds SQL Sentry ®, SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server, Database Mapper, and Task Factory, is a set of database performance monitoring and data management solutions designed to help data pros efficiently manage complex database environments and optimize data performance.
To learn more about SolarWinds data management strategies, tune into upcoming industry events and sessions hosted by SolarWinds product experts and Head Geeks ™ Kevin Kline and Thomas LaRock.
Virtual Product Demonstrations and Presentations With SolarWinds Experts
At PASS Data Community Summit and SQL Server Live!, part of the Live! 360 conference event group, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with SolarWinds product experts for virtual demos of the SolarWinds database management portfolio and hear Head Geeks Kevin Kline and Thomas LaRock deliver the following presentations:
- “How DBAs Can Launch a Data Governance Program” (Date and Time) presented by Kevin Kline at PASS Data Community Summit
- “Advanced SQL Data Security and Privacy” (November 15, 2021, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET) presented by Thomas LaRock at SQL Server Live!
- “The Top Five Common Problems With SQL Server (And How To Fix Them)” (November 16, 2021, 1:30 – 1:50 p.m. ET) presented by Thomas LaRock at SQL Server Live!
- “Ten Query Tuning Techniques Every SQL Developer Should Know” (November 17, 2021, 4 – 5:15 p.m. ET) presented by Kevin Kline at SQL Server Live!
- “Performance Tuning Without Changing Code” (November 18, 2021, 2:30 – 3:35 p.m. ET) presented by Thomas LaRock at SQL Server Live!
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them in places like our THWACK community allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.
