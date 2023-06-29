AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2023--
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, announces several industry awards and recognitions for its executives and solutions this year.
SolarWinds enables companies to manage increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments to accelerate digital transformation, drive automation, modernize applications and undertake cloud migration initiatives. The company has further enhanced its solutions through the unified SolarWinds ® Platform, providing customers with full-stack observability powered by AIOps, database, service management, security, and automation capabilities to identify and remediate issues and improve service delivery, reliability, and productivity—all while reducing costs.
“As organizations modernize their technology stacks and implement new business strategies, technology leaders face greater pressure to deliver superior services with lower budgets,” said SolarWinds Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi. “That’s why we’ve designed powerful solutions enabling our customers to meet the demands of today’s modern digital businesses and support their transformation—regardless of where they are in their cloud migration journey. We’re honored to be recognized by the industry. These award recognitions are a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide our customers the tools they need to succeed.”
SolarWinds Corporate and Industry Awards:
- The SolarWinds Secure by Design initiative, a new, gold-plated standard for secure software development, won a Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award.
- The SolarWinds Next-Generation Build System, a key component of Secure by Design, was also recognized by the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards and the Cloud Security Awards. The Cloud Security Awards judge stated the company’s cutting-edge technology sets “a new standard for excellence in the industry.”
- SolarWinds Chief Information Security Officer and VP of Security Tim Brown, who has spearheaded the ongoing development of the Next-Generation Build System, was awarded CISO of the Year from the Globee Cybersecurity Award. He was also named a winner of the G2Xchange Disruptive Tech Change Agents Award, which recognizes disruptors and trailblazers leading the transformation of federal IT.
- CRN®honored SolarWinds Transform Partner Program with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The Transform Partner Program enables company partners to accelerate digital transformation for their customers with simple and AI-powered technology, including SolarWinds observability solutions.
- SolarWinds President of North America Channel Sales Chad Reese, Director of North America Channel Sales Troy Dankworth, and Global Channel Marketing Lead Zhanna Boguslavska were recognized in CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs, which recognizes channel executives who consistently support, promote, and execute effective channel partner programs and strategies.
- Zhanna Boguslavska and Ashley Irwin, Director of North America Channel Led Initiatives, were also named to CRN 2023 Women of the Channel, a list honoring over 1,500 women whose channel expertise and vision deserve recognition.
- The company was also honored for its customer service management by the Stevie ® Awards, which honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The company was named a Bronze winner for “The Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice” award by the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.
- John Wilson, Director of Sales for SLED & Healthcare, was named a finalist of the StateScoop 50 Award, a program recognizing the best and brightest in the state government IT ecosystem.
SolarWinds Product and Solution Awards:
- The Globee ® Information Technology Awardrecognized the company as a Gold Winner for the Most Innovative Company of the Year in the Cloud/SaaS category for SolarWinds Observability, the company’s unified, full-stack, cloud-native SaaS observability solution.
- SolarWinds was named a Silver Winner for Company of the Year in the IT services category by the Globee Awards for American Business for developing a unified platform and cloud-native SaaS observability solution.
- The company was also named the Bronze Winner for SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability under the “Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries” category by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.
- SolarWinds also won Data Observability Solution of the Year at the Data Breakthrough Awards, which recognizes the best companies, products, and services in the new era of digital data.
- Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) named SolarWinds to its DBTA 100 2023 list, which showcases forward-looking companies improving and expanding upon existing technology and processes to help their customers use data more effectively.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.
