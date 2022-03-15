RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022--
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, will host an interactive Government and Education Virtual User Group event on March 22. The Virtual User Group event will include executive presentations, technical updates, and product demonstrations. SolarWinds will also host its Virtual Public Sector Partner Summit on April 5. The Virtual Public Sector Partner Summit will include an executive plenary session and the Public Sector Partner Awards ceremony, along with SolarWinds strategy, product, and company updates.
“Our government and education customers continue to face mounting IT challenges, as evidenced by the findings of our recent Public Sector Cybersecurity Survey. Our goal for our Virtual User Group event is to further empower our IT community by highlighting key technical updates, facilitating conversation and feedback channels, and providing product education and training,” said Brandon Shopp, group vice president, Product Strategy, SolarWinds. “Our Virtual Public Sector Partner Summit provides our Channel Partners with a fantastic opportunity to share joint opportunities, build relationships, and engage with experts and SolarWinds executives.”
SolarWinds Virtual Government and Education User Group
- Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EDT.
- Space is limited – RSVP. Registration is free for SolarWinds customers.
- Do you have a schedule conflict? Sign up to get a copy of the slides and access to the on-demand presentation after the event.
SolarWinds invites military, civilian, state, local, education, and contractor users of SolarWinds ® software to join its leaders, technical and product experts, and government and education systems engineers to discuss the challenges facing government and education IT professionals at the online User Group event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest in monitoring, management, and analytics with SolarWinds, see product demonstrations, network with their peers and with SolarWinds team members, and provide feedback to the SolarWinds product strategy team.
The Government and Education User Group will begin with a keynote presentation by SolarWinds President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna. The event will also include several interactive presentations led by SolarWinds product management leaders on topics including:
- SolarWinds Product Strategy and Secure by Design Update
- SolarWinds Network Management Products Update
- SolarWinds Systems Management Products Update
- SolarWinds Security Products Update
- SolarWinds Database Portfolio Products Update
- SolarWinds ITSM and Remote Support Products Update
- SolarWinds Customer Success Programs Update
Virtual Public Sector Partner Summit
- Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT.
- Space is limited – RSVP. Registration is free for SolarWinds Channel Partners.
- Do you have a schedule conflict? Sign up to access the on-demand presentation after the event.
At the Public Sector Partner Summit, federal, state, local, and education Channel Partners will hear from executive speakers on SolarWinds vision of channel strategy, learn how Partners can grow their business by selling SolarWinds solutions, see what products SolarWinds is working on, and celebrate their achievements during the exclusive Partner Awards virtual event.
The agenda includes:
- Strategy, insights, and updates from SolarWinds executives
- Overview of SolarWinds Observability
- Updates on Secure by Design and the recent acquisition of federal services provider, Monalytic
- An awards ceremony to recognize key Partner achievements
SolarWinds Solutions for Government
- Pricing for SolarWinds software is available on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule, CHESS ITES-SW, and other contract vehicles
- For more product and GSA pricing information and a fully functional free trial of all of the above products, visit the SolarWinds Government Solutions page
