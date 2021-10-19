NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
SOLE Fitness, one of the largest fitness home equipment brands in the world, today launches a connected fitness experience powered by STUDIO, a leader in fitness content and technology. This effort is the kickoff for SOLE, and its parent company Dyaco International Inc., to deliver a connected fitness membership to millions of customers.
SOLE customers can access thousands of workouts for their cardio equipment such as ellipticals, treadmills, indoor bikes, rowers, and more via the STUDIO app on their iPhone and iPad. The partnership with STUDIO enables all Bluetooth enabled SOLE equipment to deliver real-time metrics with a community driven leaderboard experience to compete with others in real-time.
SOLE and STUDIO are also launching one of the world’s first connected elliptical products, with over 50 classes on-demand. New classes will go live on a weekly basis. The Elliptical classes are the first of its kind to incorporate a cardio-based workout on the Elliptical along with strength-based training off the Elliptical for a true total body workout.
“We’re excited that SOLE can now make working out at home a social experience through STUDIO’s instructor-led content and smart workouts that leverage real-time data. In addition to being a great experience, we’re offering high quality equipment that’s also affordable,” said Dave Babcock, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SOLE.
STUDIO will come with a free 30 day trial for any new and existing SOLE customers, with subscriptions costing $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. Customers can sign-up for their trial by visiting trystudio.com. The combination of STUDIO and SOLE will be available at over 750 retail locations through Dick’s Sporting Goods, making it one of the largest retail rollouts of connected fitness to date.
“Combining forces with SOLE will allow us to bring STUDIO to millions of members over the coming years. STUDIO started out focused on the treadmill, but we are excited to launch the world’s first connected elliptical with SOLE, powered by our content and data driven in-class experience,” said Jason L. Baptiste, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of STUDIO.
About SOLE
SOLE Fitness is known for building quality fitness equipment at an affordable price. Due to that focus, it is consistently ranked as a best buy brand. Originally beginning in the hotel industry, but quickly adopted by consumers for home use, the SOLE Fitness assortment began with treadmills but has grown to include ellipticals, bikes, rowers, and climbers, becoming a global brand with millions of satisfied customers. SOLE Fitness continues to innovate in the fitness industry with the belief that the quality of the product affects the quality of the workout.
About STUDIO
STUDIO is the smartest way to work out, providing access to thousands of instructor-led classes that deliver a smarter workout at home or on the go. STUDIO connects to any cardio equipment and heart rate monitor for real-time metrics, being the first open platform to utilize data from both heart rate monitors and fitness equipment to make sure you’re working out smarter. STUDIO has streamed tens of millions of minutes across hundreds of thousands of members. STUDIO was founded in 2017 by Jason L. Baptiste and Nathaniel McNamara
