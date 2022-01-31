FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today it achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) as a specialty pharmacy with distinction in rare disease and orphan drugs. The Company is one in only six nationally to earn this prestigious ACHC distinction.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
The rigorous accreditation process involved audits of Soleo Health’s policies and procedures, compliance checks and analysis of training tools, as well as evaluation of patient protocols and delivery of care processes.
Soleo Health’s four locations to earn this accreditation include Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Columbus, Ohio. Each pharmacy has a national reach through the Company’s pharmacy licensure in all 50 states.
Additionally, Soleo Health established Therapeutic Care Management Centers (TCMCs) to support and treat patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases with specialty pharmaceuticals. Its TCMCs are staffed with specially trained interdisciplinary teams, comprising highly experienced therapy-care pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors.
The rare and ultra-rare diseases Soleo Health specializes in treating include, but are not limited to, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), thyroid eye disease (TED), hemophilia, muscular dystrophy and myasthenia gravis.
“Soleo Health prides itself on delivering the highest quality care and bringing innovative specialty pharmaceuticals to patients. This accreditation is indicative of our abilities to consistently strive to exceed the expectations of our stakeholders, including patients, providers, manufacturers and payors. We are honored to be recognized by the ACHC with this prominent distinction, which demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to care,” stated Drew Walk, Soleo Health's chief executive officer.
“ACHC and Soleo Health share a deep commitment to quality patient care,” said Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh., BCSCP, ACHC program director. “Soleo Health is recognized nationwide for delivering solutions that enhance specialty pharmacy services and improve clinical outcomes. Achieving ACHC Accreditation confirms their dedication to excellence. We are proud to serve as Soleo Health’s partner in accreditation.”
About ACHC
ACHC is a recognized leader in pharmacy accreditation and offers a comprehensive suite of pharmacy accreditation and distinction options, including accreditation for specialty pharmacy, infusion, long-term care, and sterile/non-sterile compounding.
With over 35 years of experience, ACHC has a history of driving success with industry-leading programs. ACHC, a nonprofit, develops solutions for healthcare providers worldwide and remains committed to delivering a customized, collaborative accreditation experience.
Visit achc.org to learn more.
About Soleo Health
Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary clinical team comprises highly experienced pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors. The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences.
Soleo Health operates 21 locations throughout the U.S. with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission.
Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005211/en/
Susan Turkell, 303-766-4343,sturkell@soleohealth.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HEALTH SOFTWARE OTHER SCIENCE RADIOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES DATA MANAGEMENT INFECTIOUS DISEASES HOSPITALS TECHNOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS CARDIOLOGY SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT INSURANCE NURSING MANAGED CARE MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH FDA DIABETES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Soleo Health
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/31/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/31/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005211/en