Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the unveiling of its Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Therapeutic Care Management Center (TCMC), dedicated to caring for and treating patients with thyroid eye disease, a rare ophthalmic, vision-threatening condition.
Soleo Health’s innovative TCMCs are designed to support patients nationally with specific complex conditions, including rare and ultra-rare diseases and the respective therapies used to treat them.
Soleo Health patients receiving care through the TED TCMC are treated with TEPEZZA ®, the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for TED. In clinical studies, TEPEZZA, manufactured by Horizon Therapeutics plc, has been shown to provide multi-symptom relief, including decreased eye bulging, double vision, pain, redness and swelling. Thyroid eye disease affects an estimated 16 per 100,000 women and 2.9 per 100,000 men in the general population.
Each new TED patient will be assigned a Patient Ambassador who will provide concierge-level service to help navigate their therapy needs and address any questions. The dedicated TED TCMC is also staffed with specially trained interdisciplinary teams, comprising highly experienced therapy-care pharmacists, registered nurses and reimbursement and patient care specialists. Each Soleo Health TCMC is supported through the Company’s 21 specialty pharmacy locations nationwide with pharmacy licensure in all 50 states.
TCMC staff carefully assess patients throughout their treatment course to determine tolerance and therapy response. Patient assessment data is collected through SoleMetrics®, Soleo Health’s exclusive and proprietary outcomes program, which produces real-world data and helps improve care by gathering relevant outcomes throughout the patient journey.
“We created our TED TCMC to provide clinical expertise and a support system for patients, caregivers and physicians nationwide. Our TCMCs provide a consistent patient journey by leveraging the cumulative expertise of our talented clinicians and other key team members. Soleo Health is pleased to add TEPEZZA to our growing portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical treatments,” stated Drew Walk, Soleo Health’s chief executive officer.
About Soleo Health
Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or alternate sites of care.
Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team, comprised of experienced clinical pharmacists and registered nurses, utilizes a consistent patient management process, which leads to quantifiable clinical and economic value while improving the patient experience.
Soleo Health operates 21 locations throughout the U.S. with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC and The Joint Commission. For more information, visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter.
