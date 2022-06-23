NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
Solidus Labs, the leading global crypto-native market integrity and risk monitoring firm, announced it has appointed Clara Chiu, former Fintech Head and Director of Licensing at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, as a strategic advisor to the company. Her role will include providing insights to the company’s regulatory strategy with a focus in the Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific markets.
“Clara possesses invaluable knowledge and experience in digital asset regulation and markets. Her addition as a strategic advisor further demonstrates Solidus’ commitment to advancing industry-regulator dialogue, and fostering safety and transparency within the crypto and DeFi industries,” says Asaf Meir, Chief Executive Officer of Solidus Labs. “Crypto isn’t just transforming financial services, it’s also transforming how they will be regulated. Clara’s expertise and demonstrated innovation-forward approach will be a great asset as we continue our effort to enable crypto’s potential by mitigating its many new risks.”
Chiu began her career as a lawyer before joining the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”), where she spent 14 years. In 2017, she was tapped to be Head of SFC’s Fintech Unit and Director of Licensing, where she played a vital role in crafting Hong Kong’s fintech and virtual asset regulatory framework. In 2019, while at the SFC, she architected Hong Kong’s groundbreaking proposed regulatory framework for virtual assets, one of the earliest comprehensive regimes proposed to regulate crypto businesses and enable clear licensing requirements in the world.
Following her landmark career with the SFC, Chiu founded QReg Advisory in February of this year. Under her leadership, the firm provides bespoke regulatory strategic advice, licensing and on-going compliance consulting services to the traditional financial industry, fintech and crypto asset sectors.
“I’m thrilled to join the renowned community of crypto and DeFi risk monitoring innovators at Solidus Labs, who are guiding the virtual asset industry towards a compliant future,” said Chiu. “Together, we are trailblazing an industry poised for safe and regulated exponential growth for decades ahead. The higher trust and safety standards Solidus stands for through their crypto-native risk monitoring platform is crucial to the longevity and viability of the digital asset industry.”
About Solidus Labs
Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native triple T (T3) market integrity solutions - trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence.
Our mission is to enable safer crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow.
Crypto and DeFi platforms, financial institutions and regulators globally rely on Solidus HALO - our real time, comprehensive, testable, and future-proof platform. Safeguarding their business from known forms of market abuse and a plethora of emerging crypto-specific risks, we enable our clients to grow faster - and safer.
