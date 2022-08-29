SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022--
SolidusX, an innovative trading platform rolled out by London-based Solidus Capital, allows users to trade online – day or night – in cryptocurrency, forex, corporate stocks, and other asset classes. SolidusX offers 24/7 access to global financial markets, available from the Apple and Google Play stores, ensuring that users never miss out on potentially rewarding trade opportunities.
SolidusX, trading platform rolled out earlier this year by London-based Solidus Capital, allows users to trade online in cryptocurrency, forex, corporate stocks, and a number of other asset classes. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our overriding aim is always support and guide investors toward a prosperous financial future,” David Ginsburg, Investment Director at SolidusX, says. “And we have the tools, the market expertise, and the cutting-edge platform to do it.”
Safe and Legit
Since its debut in March, SolidusX has received glowing reviews from various leading online forums. Many reviews hailed the platform’s reasonable fees, sterling customer service, and ever-expanding range of features designed for optimal ease of use. Reviews also describe SolidusX as a safe and legit platform for first-time investors concerned about the safety of their transactions.
SolidusX allows users to carry out instantaneous trades – anytime, anywhere – across the full range of asset classes, thereby leveraging maximum benefit from market movements across the globe. By employing paid versions of FXSTREET products, including the Economic Calendar, SolidusX provides users with real-time updates on breaking market trends and events. This feature delivers 1,000 events from 42 countries, while the Crypto newsfeed covers relevant movements of the most traded pairs, along with crypto-related economic data releases and macroeconomic news.
‘Online trading has never been easier’
SolidusX isn’t intended solely for professional traders despite its remarkably high functionality. It offers special accounts tailored for newcomers to online trading, who will receive full-spectrum support and guidance – via phone, email, or video chat – from highly-experienced investment specialists.
Available as a web terminal and mobile trading app, SolidusX employs an array of top-to-bottom safety protocols. Users never have to lose sleep over the security of their financial transactions.
According to Ginsburg, SolidusX was designed to “optimize synergy” between product and user. “We’ve succeeded in creating a product that incorporates advanced trading tools in a simple and easy-to-use platform. The result is that online trading has never been easier.”
