Solinity™ Develops First Memory Care Neighborhood in East Tennessee

Solinity announces the grand opening of the new assisted living and memory care neighborhood in east Tennessee. Remember Me Senior Care, a licensed five-home farmhouse style neighborhood in Cleveland welcomes residents who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Solinity leads the operations and also serves as the marketing agency with sister company, Solinity Marketing.
Remember Me Senior Care, a licensed five-home farmhouse style neighborhood in Cleveland welcomes residents who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. (Photo: Business Wire)
CEO Josh Crisp led the development of the neighborhood after hearing the vision of the local owner’s dream to provide world class care in their mother’s honor. Brothers Tracy Sneed and Andy Sneed cared for their mother during her thirteen-year battle with Alzheimer’s and wanted to create a community to serve other families facing the same situation.
“The leadership team prides itself on providing the highest quality of care in an environment where healthcare meets hospitality in a home-like setting,” Josh Crisp, Solinity CEO says. “The partnership between Solinity and the local ownership team provides the best of all worlds to the Cleveland community. They are equipped and trained to deliver care services through a local culture and autonomy to make local decisions with supportive tools. This business is local and our model ensures culture, care, and relationships are top priority.”
The homes are situated in a subdivision-like design with ample walking paths, gazebo and pavilion for residents and families to enjoy. Each home includes a private family gathering room, living room, private apartments, a residential style kitchen where meals are prepared and served, outdoor common spaces, and large hallways.
Solinity led the formation of the team including DKLEVY Architectural Design, Diaz Fritz Construction Group, and Z-Creative Interior Design to complete the project.
For information about Solinity Development, Management or Marketing services, visit Solinity.com.
ABOUT SOLINITY
Solinity is a progressive senior living developer, owner and operator that brings generations together to share experiences as well as live and work in a collaborative environment. The company focuses on boutique-style, affordable communities in the independent living, assisted living, and memory care continuum with multigenerational components. Solinity’s mission is to develop and lead teams that create and effectively manage communities, programs and services for the aging population. Based in Knoxville, TN, Solinity has tremendous expertise in consulting, development, management, and marketing. Building upon the foundation of Christian values and a belief that we all have a God-given purpose, Solinity is moving the senior care industry forward.
