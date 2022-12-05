GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for rapidly growing lifestyle brands, today announced its participation in the Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference being held on December 6, 2022. John Merris, CEO, and Somer Webb, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:10pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day for clients of Wolfe Research.
About Solo Brands, Inc.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a DTC platform that offers innovative products which help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove ( www.solostove.com ), Chubbies ( www.chubbiesshorts.com ), Oru Kayak ( www.orukayak.com ) and ISLE ( www.islesurfandsup.com ).
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005798/en/
CONTACT: Bruce Williams
332-242-4303
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FASHION RETAIL SPORTS HOME GOODS OUTDOORS SURFING/SAILBOARDING
SOURCE: Solo Brands, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/05/2022 04:05 PM/DISC: 12/05/2022 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005798/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.