The Soloviev Foundation, part of the Soloviev Group, a leading real estate, agribusiness, hospitality and transportation company, will make its world-class art collection available to the public on a limited basis in May.
The foundation will share its world-class collection of European and American masterpieces with the public for the first time in more than 20 years. The significant portfolio of paintings and sculpture includes works by artists including Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, Alberto Giacometti, Francis Bacon, Franz Klein, and Henry Moore. The gallery is located at the Soloviev Group headquarters at 9 W. 57 th St.
There are now limited tours available by appointment only at gallery@solovievfoundation.org. However, plans are under way to expand the space with leading museum architect Thomas Phifer to accommodate more works, staging exhibitions that highlight the work of the next generation of creators and offering promising artists masterclasses with premier contemporary practitioners from a variety of disciplines. Additional programs include the sponsorship of art competitions for young people, dedicated to highlighting global issues such as climate change, childhood poverty, and human rights.
“For too long, New Yorkers have been unable to see the leading collection. We are pleased to now make it a part of the City’s vibrant visual arts scene,” said Stefan Soloviev, principal of the Soloviev Foundation and chairman of the Soloviev Group.
In addition to the art collection, the Soloviev Foundation funds both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within the communities in which it does business.
The Foundation is especially committed to supporting at-risk children, promoting values in society, and encouraging social responsibility. During the past two years, it has provided some $5 million in donations.
“We look forward to continuing to support the communities where we do business and organizations that are positively addressing critical environmental, social and educational needs,” said Soloviev.
Organizations the Foundation has recently supported include:
- Americares to support medical care for Ukrainian refugees
- The University of Rhode Island for athletic facilities
- Marymount University to establish a center for professional ethics and social responsibility
- The Wounded Warriors Project to support injured veterans
- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
- St. Jude’s Hospital
