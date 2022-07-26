Former Australian rugby league player Ian Roberts gestures during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022. Roberts, who in the 1990s was the first high-profile rugby league player to come out as gay, said he was not surprised, Tuesday July 26, 2022, that seven Manly Sea Eagles players withdrew from a National Rugby League match because they're unwilling to wear their club's inclusion jersey.