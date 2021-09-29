SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021--
Somer Simpson, Vice President of Product Management at Quantcast, has been named a Stevie® Award winner in the Female Thought Leader of the Year - Business Services category in the 18 th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Somer Simpson won in the Female Thought Leader of the Year category for Business Services
“I am honored to receive this recognition as well as the support of Quantcast in backing my commitment to being a passionate champion of equality and inclusion in the advertising and publishing industries,” said Simpson. “The impact I have, and can continue to have, is greater than and directly related to the sum of my parts - my beliefs, my team, my peers, and my company. I am especially thankful for my team and their collaboration and dedication to championing a free and open internet where diverse voices and content can thrive.”
Simpson is a Pulitzer-prize winning digital journalist turned Vice President of Product Management. During her time at Quantcast, she has overseen the development and launch of major new products, including Quantcast Choice, the leading consent management platform, and the Quantcast Platform, a new and innovative audience platform for the open internet. Simpson is also a prolific public speaker and in the past year alone she has spoken on the topics of a free and open internet and building a sustainable publishing industry at various high-profile events, including SXSW, CES, and Collision Conference. She has been a vocal champion of equality and inclusion in the advertising and publishing industries, working with teams to explore how the lack of accountability and transparency in publishing and advertising has reinforced one of the greatest social divides of our time. This ultimately helps customers harness their power to influence brand accountability, drive more diverse content offerings, and support minority and women-owned and operated organizations. Simpson is also on the Board of Directors for IAB Tech Lab, a non-profit consortium, which engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem.
“As a former photojournalist and publisher, Somer deeply appreciates the importance of a free and open internet and has championed those values in her work with our organization and across the industry,” said Konrad Feldman, chief executive officer, Quantcast. “This recognition is confirmation of the strength of Somer’s contributions and her collaborative efforts to advance the Quantcast mission.”
Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were identified by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, determined by eight qualified judges.
Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year’s awards couldn’t be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we’ve seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18 th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference.”
