Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce that Chief Operating Officer Sonia Menon has been elected to the national Board of Directors of All Stars Project, Inc. (ASP), a privately-funded national nonprofit that provides free afterschool development programs to thousands of inner-city youth. Its development through performance approach empowers young people to dream bigger dreams and create success in their lives. Menon will also be a member of the ASP’s newly formed Executive Committee of the board, which will provide guidance and direction to ASP’s strategic goals and initiatives.
Menon has served on the ASP of Chicago Board since 2019, while NGE has been a corporate sponsor of ASP of Chicago since its founding in 2007. She organized the very first Development School for Youth (DSY) workshop in 2009. NGE subsequently hosted multiple workshops, including resume writing, mock interviews and corporate workshops about the legal profession. NGE has also mentored ASP teens and hosted 13 paid internships since 2011.
“As a member of the ASP of Chicago Board for several years, Sonia has served as an invaluable mentor to our team and played a key role in helping ASP grow into one of the most successful and respected afterschool organizations in the city. I am thrilled to welcome Sonia as a member of our board of directors and to our newly formed Executive Committee. I have no doubt that her commitment to diversity and inclusion, her vision and her expertise will help ensure a very bright future for the organization,” said Gabrielle L. Kurlander, CEO of ASP. “We are so appreciative of NGE’s long-standing partnership with ASP and look forward to continuing our work together to transform the lives of young people in Chicago and across the country.”
As Chief Operating Officer at NGE, Menon manages the day-to-day operations of the firm. She is a leader of the firm’s sustainability efforts, contributing to the reduction of the firm’s carbon footprint, as well as the driving force behind the firm’s wellness initiatives. As a founding member of the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee, Menon speaks frequently on law firm diversity, the #MeToo movement, and related topics.
“On behalf of NGE, I congratulate Sonia on this appointment. Her devotion to engaging with and advocating for members of traditionally underrepresented groups is evident through her years of service to the community, both through the firm and personally,” said Bobby Gerber, NGE’s Managing Partner. “I am confident she will have a positive impact on ASP and the teens and families with whom the group works. I cannot think of another person who is more deserving or better suited to this role.”
About The All Stars Project:
The All Stars Project is a privately funded national nonprofit organization with a 40-year history of grassroots organizing and community building in poor neighborhoods. Its mission is to transform the lives of youth and poor communities using the developmental power of performance in partnership with caring adults, giving everyone the opportunity to grow. ASP’s award-winning programs bring people from all racial, economic and social walks of life together to create something positive, new and transformative for all involved. In addition to Chicago, ASP operates nationally in New York City; Newark and Jersey City, NJ; Dallas; and the San Francisco Bay Area with volunteers and partnerships in over 20 states.
About NGE
Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisers to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.
