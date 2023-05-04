SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2023--
Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (T reg ) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Bluestone, Ph.D., has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), in recognition of his groundbreaking achievements in immunology and original research.
Established in 1863, NAS is a private, non-profit institution of distinguished scholars. Each year, scientists are elected to membership by their peers for their outstanding contributions to research. It is considered one of the highest honors in the scientific field. Members are tasked with providing science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations. 120 members and 23 international members were elected this year.
“I am humbled by the honor of being elected to the National Academy of Sciences,” said Dr. Bluestone. “I have always believed that we are only as good as the people we train and collaborate with, and I’ve had the privilege of partnering with so many great people. I feel very fortunate to be able to come to work every day to live my passion along with talented people committed to changing the lives of patients with devastating diseases.”
Dr. Bluestone is recognized as one of the leading immunologists in the field of T cell activation and immune tolerance research. He is the A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor in Endocrinology and Metabolism at University of California, San Francisco, former President and CEO of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and was the founding director of the Immune Tolerance Network, the largest National Institutes of Health-funded multicenter clinical immunology research program. His work has led to the development of multiple immunotherapies, including the first FDA-approved drug targeting T-cell co-stimulation to treat autoimmune disease and teplizumab, the first FDA-approved treatment proven to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes (Stage 3 T1D). He has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications and has previously received numerous honors and accolades, including election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the David Rumbough Award for Scientific Excellence (Juvenile Diabetes Foundation), and the 2022 AAI-Steinman Award for Human Immunology Research. Dr. Bluestone was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2013.
About Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Sonoma Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (T reg ) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by restoring balance to the immune system. Founded by pioneers in T reg biology and cell therapy, the company is employing proprietary platform technologies and approaches to develop a new generation of targeted and durable T reg cell therapies. Sonoma Biotherapeutics is based in South San Francisco and Seattle. For more information visit sonomabio.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
