Nov 15, 2021

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021.

“This quarter we focused on our new product launches as well as strengthening our results of operations and balance sheet,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “We are pleased to see the hard work reflected in improving financial results. Although, we continue to transition away from unprofitable revenues generated by an in-house dermatology sales force and our Latin America partner Invekra, we opened up new, higher margin revenue streams with our OTC sales, expanded partnerships and new product introductions. We also raised funds we intend to deploy commercializing new products and entering new markets.”

Business Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter

Sonoma continues to expand the reach of its products through partners and its own commercialization:

In August, Sonoma launched two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse, developed with its partner Gabriel Science, LLC, is Sonoma’s second dental product in the U.S. In Switzerland, Sonoma and its partner, Medical Systems Solutions launched Microdacyn® Oral Care for both professional and consumer use.

On September 28, 2021, Sonoma launched its OTC products, Regenacyn® Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn® Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser, on Amazon.com in the U.S., and MucoClyns™ on Amazon sites in Europe. All three products are based on Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® technology and are immediately available for customer orders.

Also on September 28, 2021, Sonoma launched Regenacyn® Plus, a prescription-strength scar gel which is available as an office-dispense product through physician offices.

Together with its partner, Manna Pro, Sonoma now offers three new indications in animal health specifically for cats. The MicrocynAH® Cat Opthalmic Gel, MicrocynAH® Cat Eye & Ear Wash, and MicrocynAH® Cat Wound and Skin Care are now available at PetSmart.

On October 15, 2021, Sonoma and its partner, the MicroSafe Group, announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved extended claims for Nanocyn® Disinfectant and Sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma for its partner MicroSafe using Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® Technology with a 15 second kill time against common viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, Norovirus (Gastro), and influenza, and a 30-second kill contact time against common bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, fungi and mold - including Candida Albicans.

Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue of $3,744,000 for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, decreased by $2,025,000, or 35%, from $5,769,000 for the same period last year. Revenue increased by $60,000, or 2%, from $3,684,000 for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily the result of decreases in revenue in Latin America of $1,506,000 and a decrease of $637,000 in United States revenue from the EMC deal, offset by an increase in revenue in Europe and the Rest of World of $118,000. The decrease in revenue in Latin America is the result of the low margin contract ending with Invekra in October 2020. Since then Invekra has begun to produce their own product and Sonoma is manufacturing backup orders at a reduced scale at full cost rather than reduced prices.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Sonoma reported revenues of $3,744,000 and cost of revenues of $2,503,000, resulting in gross profit of $1,241,000 or 33% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $2,502,000 or 43% of revenues, for the same period in the prior year, and compared to a gross profit of $1,453,000 or 39% of revenues, for the for the June quarter. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, gross margins decreased by 10% when compared to the same period last year as a result of the EMC transition of Sonoma’s dermatological prescription products. EMC is now managing sales and distribution for those products. As a result, Sonoma sells products to EMC for a lower cost than it realized from its own direct sales, however, it also eliminated the overhead of direct sales.

Total operating expenses during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 were $2,205,000, down $128,000, or 5%, when compared to $2,333,000 during the same period in the prior year. Total operating expenses were down $152,000, or 6%, when compared to $2,357,000 during the June quarter. The decrease in total operating expenses over both periods was primarily related to a reduction in headcount in direct sales, partially offset by increased insurance costs.

Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $(95,000), compared to a net income of $151,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. EBITDAS income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $11,000, was down $354,000, compared to an EBITDAS income of $365,000 for the same period last year. Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was down $1,003,000, or 91%, compared to a net loss of $1,098,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. EBITDAS income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was down $808,000, or 101%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $797,000 for the previous quarter.

Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue of $7,428,000 for the six months ended September 30, 2021, decreased by $4,108,000, or 36%, from $11,536,000 for the same period last year. This decrease was primarily the result of decreases in revenue in Latin America of $3,267,000, Europe and Rest of World of $175,000, and the United States of $666,000, respectively. The decrease in revenue in Latin America resulted from the contract termination with Invekra in October 2020. Since then Invekra has begun to produce their own product and Sonoma is manufacturing backup orders at a reduced scale at full cost rather than reduced prices.

For the six months ended September 30, 2021, Sonoma reported revenues of $7,428,000 and cost of revenues of $4,734,000, resulting in gross profit of $2,694,000, or 36% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $4,757,000 or 41% or revenues. For the six month ended September 30, 2021, gross margins decreased by 5% when compared to the same periods last year as a result of the EMC transition of Sonoma’s dermatological prescription products. EMC is now managing sales and distribution for those products. As a result, Sonoma sells products to EMC for a lower cost than it realized from its own direct sales, however it also eliminated the overhead of direct sales.

Total operating expenses during the six months ended September 30, 2021 of $4,563,000 decreased by $690,000, or 13%, compared to $5,253,000 during the same period last year. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily related to a reduction in headcount as a result of the EMC deal, partially offset by increased insurance costs.

Net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended September 30, 2020, was $(1,193,000), compared to a net loss of $(557,000) for the same period in prior year. EBITDAS loss for the six months ended September 30, 2021 of $(979,000), was up $752,000, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $(227,000) for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2021, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $8,392,000. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Sonoma sold 855,500 shares of common stock through its At The Market Offering Agreement with HC Wainwright & Co., LLC at average sales prices of $8.42 per share for gross proceeds of $7,202,000 and net proceeds of $6,902,000 after deducting commissions and other offering expenses.

Since September 30, 2021, Sonoma sold 94,600 shares of common stock at an average sales price of $7.39 per share for gross proceeds of $700,000 and net proceeds of $678,000 after deducting commissions and other offering expenses.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “reduce,” “develop” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™, Microcyn®, MicrocynAH®, Microdacyn®, Regenacyn®, Ocucyn®, MucoClyns™ are trademarks or registered trademark of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

8,392

 

 

$

4,220

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,416

 

 

 

2,806

 

Inventories, net

 

 

2,482

 

 

 

2,530

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,519

 

 

 

3,218

 

Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount

 

 

212

 

 

 

209

 

Total current assets

 

 

18,021

 

 

 

12,983

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

700

 

 

 

769

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

337

 

 

 

360

Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion

 

 

694

 

 

 

763

 

Other assets

 

 

76

 

 

 

112

 

Total assets

 

$

19,828

 

 

$

14,987

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,876

 

 

$

1,769

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

987

 

 

 

1,154

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

100

 

 

 

267

 

Deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

53

 

 

 

52

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

276

 

 

 

240

 

Current portion of debt - PPP

 

 

587

 

 

 

-

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

199

 

 

 

596

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,078

 

 

 

4,078

 

Operating lease liabilities-non-current

 

 

424

 

 

 

529

 

Long-term deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

205

 

 

 

229

 

Long-term debt, less current portion - PPP

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,310

 

Withholding tax payable

 

 

3,661

 

 

 

3,478

 

Total liabilities

 

 

8,368

 

 

 

9,624

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series C Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, 3,004,741 and 2,092,909 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

196,438

 

 

 

189,217

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(180,475

)

 

 

(179,277

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(4,506)

 

 

(4,579

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

11,460

 

 

 

5,363

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

19,828

 

 

$

14,987

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

    

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

3,744

 

 

$

5,769

 

 

$

7,428

 

 

$

11,536

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

3,267

 

 

 

4,734

 

 

 

6,779

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,241

 

 

 

2,502

 

 

 

2,694

 

 

 

4,757

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

10

 

 

 

(85

)

 

 

95

 

 

 

391

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,195

 

 

 

2,418

 

 

 

4,468

 

 

 

4,862

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

2,205

 

 

 

2,333

 

 

 

4,563

 

 

 

5,253

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(964

)

 

 

169

 

 

 

(1,869

)

 

(496

)

Interest (expense) income, net

 

 

(4

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(5

)

 

4

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

723

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

531

 

 

(197

)

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

150

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

132

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

(95

)

 

 

151

 

 

 

(1,193

)

 

 

(557

)

Income tax expense

 

 

(5

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

-

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 4)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

917

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(100

)

 

$

120

 

 

$

(1,198

)

$

360

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share: basic

   

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

(0.29

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share: diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

(0.26

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.43

 

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: basic

 

 

2,344

 

 

 

2,008

 

 

 

2,219

 

 

 

1,924

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: diluted

 

 

2,344

 

 

 

2,159

 

 

 

2,219

 

 

 

2,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(100

)

 

$

120

 

 

$

(1,198

)

$

360

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(234

)

 

 

188

 

 

 

73

 

 

355

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(334

)

 

$

308

 

 

$

(1,125

$

715

 

   

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Sequential Comparison

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

3,744

 

 

$

5,769

 

 

$

3,684

 

 

$

5,767

 

Cost of revenues

 

2,503

 

 

 

3,267

 

 

 

2,231

 

 

 

3,512

 

Gross profit

 

1,241

 

 

 

2,502

 

 

 

1,453

 

 

 

2,255

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

10

 

 

 

(85

)

 

 

84

 

 

 

476

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

2,195

 

 

 

2,418

 

 

 

2,273

 

 

 

2,444

 

Total operating expenses

 

2,205

 

 

 

2,333

 

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

2,920

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(964

)

 

169

 

 

 

(904

)

 

(665

)

Interest (expense) income, net

 

(4

)

 

4

 

 

 

(1

)

 

-

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

723

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(193

)

 

(121

)

Gain on sale of assets

 

150

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

77

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

(95

)

 

 

151

 

 

 

(1,098

)

 

 

(709

)

Income tax expense

 

(5

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 4)

 

-

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

949

 

Net income (loss)

$

(100

)

$

120

 

 

$

(1,098

)

$

240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share: basic

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.39

)

Discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share: diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.38

)

Discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.51

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: basic

 

2,344

 

 

 

2,008

 

 

 

2,093

 

 

 

1,839

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: diluted

 

2,344

 

 

 

2,159

 

 

 

2,093

 

 

 

1,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(100

)

$

120

 

 

$

(1,098

)

$

240

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

(234

 

188

 

 

 

307

 

 

167

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(334

$

308

 

 

$

(791

$

407

 

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations as reported

 

$

(95

)

 

$

151

 

 

 

$

(1,193

)

 

$

(557

)

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

223

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

51

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

107

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss)

$

11

$

365

$

(979

)

$

(227

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Net loss minus non-cash expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) as reported

 

$

(100

)

 

$

120

 

 

 

$

(1,198

)

 

$

360

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

223

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

51

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

107

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses

 

$

6

 

 

$

334

 

 

 

$

(984

)

 

$

690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses as reported

 

$

2,205

 

 

$

2,333

 

 

 

$

4,563

 

 

$

5,253

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(160

)

 

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(223

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(54

)

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(107

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

$

2,099

 

 

$

2,119

 

 

 

$

4,349

 

 

$

4,923

 

 (1)

Income (loss) from continuing operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

 (2)

Net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period.

 (3)

Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

SEQUENTIAL COMPARISON

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations as reported

 

$

(95

)

 

$

151

 

 

 

$

(904

)

 

$

(665

)

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

63

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

51

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

53

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss)

 

$

11

$

365

$

(797

)

$

(549

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Net loss minus non-cash expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) as reported

 

$

(100

)

 

$

120

 

 

 

$

(1,098

)

 

$

240

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

63

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

51

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

53

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses

 

$

6

 

 

$

334

 

 

 

$

(991

)

 

$

356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses as reported

 

$

2,205

 

 

$

2,333

 

 

 

$

2,357

 

 

$

2,920

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(160

)

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(63

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(54

)

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(53

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

$

2,099

 

 

$

2,119

 

 

 

$

2,250

 

 

$

2,804

 

 (1)

Income (loss) from continuing operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

 (2)

Net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period.

 (3)

Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

The following table presents the company’s disaggregated product revenues by geographic region:

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

United States

 

$

1,347

 

 

$

1,984

 

 

$

(637

)

 

 

(32

%)

Latin America

 

 

518

 

 

 

2,024

 

 

 

(1,506

)

 

 

(74

%)

Europe and Rest of the World

 

 

1,879

 

 

 

1,761

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

7

%

Total

 

$

3,744

 

 

$

5,769

 

 

$

(2,025

)

 

 

(35

%)

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

United States

 

$

2,939

 

 

$

3,605

 

 

$

(666

)

 

 

(18

%)

Latin America

 

 

1,083

 

 

 

4,350

 

 

 

(3,267

)

 

 

(75

%)

Europe and Rest of the World

 

 

3,406

 

 

 

3,581

 

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(5

%)

Total

 

$

7,428

 

 

$

11,536

 

 

$

(4,108

)

 

 

(36

%)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

United States

 

$

1,592

 

 

$

1,620

 

 

$

(28

)

 

 

(2

%)

Latin America

 

 

565

 

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

(1,762

)

 

 

(76

%)

Europe and Rest of the World

 

 

1,527

 

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

(293

)

 

 

(16

%)

Total

 

$

3,684

 

 

$

5,767

 

 

$

(2,083

)

 

 

(36

%)

 

