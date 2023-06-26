DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
Sonrava Health today announced that 24 locally branded general dentistry and orthodontic offices in Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania are the latest dental practices to join its family of wellness companies on Friday, June 23. Sonrava Health now supports 588 offices in 21 states.
The new offices, previously affiliated with Pure Dental Brands, enhance Sonrava Health’s existing presence in Arizona and Pennsylvania, adding 5 and 6 offices, respectively, bringing the totals in those states to 28 and 15. The transaction also provides Sonrava Health with an attractive strategic 13-office foothold in Florida, an important new market for the organization.
“We are very pleased to welcome the patients, doctors and staff of these attractive practices to our Dental Home,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonrava Health. “Our practices share a commitment to service excellence and high quality oral healthcare that is accessible and affordable.”
“We’re excited to join the Sonrava Health family,” said Dr. Childers, Clinical Director of Pure Dental Brands. “Sonrava Health’s proven platform supports high-quality care for patients, excellent continuing education programs for doctors and hygienists, and exciting career ladders for team members at all levels. Together we can provide greater access to a full spectrum of dental services supported by state-of-the-art technology, and insurance and payment options to help make care more accessible and affordable.”
ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH
Sonrava Health, through its affiliates, is one of the nation’s largest dental support organizations and a leader in accessible, affordable high quality oral healthcare, supporting care for approximately 4 million patient visits annually in nearly 600 affiliated offices in 21 states coast to coast from California to Florida and border to border from Michigan to Texas. In addition to general dentistry, Sonrava Health affiliate practices offer pediatric dentistry, orthodontics (including clear aligners), oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, dental implants and overdentures, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.” Sonrava Health is also the family home of LooksBrite Eye Centers, EyeMax Vision Plan, and MIB Benefit Plans. For more information, please visit www.Sonrava.com.
