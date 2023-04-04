TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Sonsray, the largest CASE Construction Equipment distributor in the Western United States, had a strong presence at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. The event was held from March 14-18 at the Las Vegas Convention center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is North America’s largest construction trade show representing asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more.
Sonsray employees were in attendance and showcased all of CASE CE’s future product lines including the Minotaur DL550 and electric excavators. Over 139,000 registered attendees from 133 countries made their way through the convention. There were more than 2,400 exhibitors from 36 countries spread out over 3 million square feet of exhibit space.
Sonsray also hosted a private and exclusive Pre-Pardi event for their customers. Invited guests received a one-of-a-kind experience aboard the High Roller Observation Wheel at the Linq Promenade. Following the Pre-Pardi event, customers were invited to attend the CASE CE sponsored Jon Pardi concert at the Brooklynn Bowl.
“This is the 6th CONEXPO that I have attended. This year’s event was by far the biggest, most attended and active show I have been to. Vendors were well supported by their manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, software systems, attachment companies, implement companies and much more. Not only was this well attended by vendors, but the customer engagement was through the roof. The massive energy created by the event was well received by our employees and customers. The success of the 2023 show was a nice recovery from the last show that took place 3 years ago in the midst of the world screeching to a halt. Modestly speaking, the industry didn’t stop when a lot of the world did. This should make all involved feel very special that they were a part of keeping the engines stocked no matter what,” says Matthew Moses, Vice President at Sonsray Rentals.
To read more about Sonsray’s appearance and to view photos, please visit this page.
About
Sonsray was founded in 2012 and is the largest CASE Construction Equipment distributor in the Western United States with 15 locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona.
Sonsray carries the complete line of CASE Construction Equipment in addition to Tiger Mowers, Okada demolition hammers, BOMAG and a wide variety of ground engaging tools and attachments.
Sonsray services 5 industries: Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Rental Transportation and Rental Construction with many stores located throughout the United States.
