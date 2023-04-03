LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
Soul Community Planet (SCP ), the holistic hospitality company dedicated to providing sustainable and wellness-focused hospitality experiences, has announced the acquisition of the Albion River Inn, a luxury boutique hotel located in Mendocino County on the Northern California coast. The property, to be renamed the SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge, marks the brand’s fourth coastal California property. The SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge will be operated in conjunction with the nearby SCP Mendocino Inn & Farm, which SCP acquired in June 2022.
SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge will be reimagined as a chic, upscale coastal lodge. It also will feature a farm-to-table restaurant catering to the growing share of travelers who wish to maintain healthy, responsible, regenerative lifestyles while experiencing spectacular natural destinations on California’s Northern Coast.
“We’ve been inspired by the spectacular beauty and touched by the kind and welcoming culture of Mendocino. We are honored to welcome the Albion River Inn to our growing family of destination lodges, inns and hotels. The inn, with its world-class ocean-front restaurant, manicured gardens, and charming cottages, has been a beloved Northern California coast destination for more than forty years thanks to the care and dedication of the Healy and Wells founding families and the talents of the outstanding hospitality team. We will look to preserve the inn’s romantic warmth and character while introducing unique adventures and experiences catering to modern conscious travelers,” said Soul Community Planet Founder & CEO Ken Cruse.
Anchored by its commanding oceanfront, blufftop location, the 22-room lodge will undergo a comprehensive renovation and refresh. This will include upgrading the guest cottages and adding SCP’s trademark food and beverage offerings, including Terra Kitchen - a restaurant featuring a delicious, locally-sourced, seasonal, plant-forward menu - and Provisions Market, which offers coffee, smoothies, drinks and picnic items, along with local crafts and sundries. Other planned upgrades support SCP’s commitment to sustainability and conservation, including the addition of EV charging stations, water-conserving fixtures and solar.
The property is steeped in local history that began when the original owners Flurry Healy and Peter Wells met in a local Mendocino bar called the “Sea Gull.” Wells had a lease on a property in Albion and was looking for a partner. Healy was looking for a new adventure and happened to have the right business connections to get a loan. Together they purchased the property in 1981 and the Albion River Inn was open for business in 1982.
Flurry Healy said, “We are pleased for Soul Community Planet to lead the Albion River Inn into its next chapter. Through this acquisition, the vision Peter and I had in 1982 to create a spectacular hospitality experience for our guests will continue into the future.”
As with every SCP Hotel, the SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge will be an active participant in SCP’s Every Stay Does Good (ESDG) program. ESDG underscores SCP’s core values while making positive connections between SCP’s guests and the places they visit. ESDG works through hand-selected partnerships with world class organizations who advance the values of healthy, kind and green.
Today’s announcement marks the continuation of Soul Community Planet’s proactive growth strategy, which most recently included the December 2022 acquisition of the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge in Costa Rica and the June 2022 acquisition of the SCP Mendocino Inn & Farm.
About Soul Community Planet
Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet (SCP) was born out of a vision to make the world a better place by serving those who value wellness, kindness and sustainability. As the first and only Holistic Hospitality company, SCP’s handcrafted venues provide clean, fresh, energy-efficient, low-waste accommodations, plant-forward food choices, places for socializing, collaborating and working, along with superior wellness experiences. SCP’s ten hotels include SCP Colorado Springs, SCP Redmond (Ore.), SCP Depoe Bay (Ore.), SCP Hilo, SCP Seven4One, Laguna Riviera Resort, SCP Mendocino Coastal Lodge, SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge, Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels and SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge. SCP supports a range of causes that share its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes that align with its core values. For more information, visit Soulcommunityplanet.com or scphotel.com.
