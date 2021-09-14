SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
SOURCE Global and Arizona State University today announced the launch of a new water farm producing high-quality, sustainable drinking water sourced from the sky and powered by the sun.
The technology, which was first developed at ASU and has been installed around the world, is now finding applications in Arizona.
SOURCE ® Hydropanels use only the power of the sun to produce water from the surrounding environment. By tapping an endless, renewable supply of pure water vapor present in the air and transforming it into high-quality drinking water, SOURCE makes what was once scarce, abundant — effectively anywhere the company’s Hydropanels are placed.
The SOURCE water farm at ASU’s Polytechnic Campus in Mesa, Arizona, can produce 400,000 gallons of premium drinking water a year, which is packaged in recyclable and reusable bottles, replacing 3 million single-use plastic water bottles. Because SOURCE technology creates water where it’s consumed, it requires no new infrastructure and reduces the carbon footprint of transporting water via truck and, while traditional water bottling requires four liters of water for every liter produced, all the water collected by SOURCE goes into the bottle.
Cody Friesen, founder and CEO of SOURCE Global, invented this game-changing technology with his team in his materials science lab at ASU.
“No matter where we live or who we are, we all need access to clean, safe drinking water that’s in harmony with nature,” said Friesen. “We created SOURCE to perfect water for every person, every place, including those who have no water in their homes, who are dealing with contamination, aging infrastructure, and shrinking water supplies or who simply want a reliable source of high-quality drinking water in their homes and are interested in living more sustainably. I’m incredibly proud of our long association with ASU and Dr. Crow, who leads global innovation not just on paper, but in practice.”
ASU has been ranked number one in innovation by U.S. News & World Report for the last six years and locating the water farm on the Polytechnic Campus reflects SOURCE’s appreciation for the University’s support of innovators and emerging technology. SOURCE also plans to offer internships to ASU students.
“ASU’s Polytechnic Campus is attractive to innovative partners like SOURCE Global that will provide leadership in alleviating the world’s challenges related to food, water, and energy,” said Jon Schmitt, Assistant Vice President of Educational Outreach and Student Services at ASU’s Polytechnic Campus. “Partnerships like this one reflect ASU’s commitment to building a sustainable and resilient future and can serve as a model for other organizations and educational institutions.”
SOURCE Hydropanels work entirely off the grid, in humid climates and the driest places on earth. Throughout the developed and developing world, this technology is bringing reliable, renewable water to schools and universities, healthcare settings, remote worksites, eco-friendly hotels and destinations, water-stressed communities and conscious consumers.
About SOURCE Global, PBC
A Public Benefit Corporation, SOURCE Global, PBC’s mission is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. The company’s SOURCE ® Hydropanels create drinking water using sunlight and air as the only inputs, and can put the power of safe, sustainable drinking water in the hands of every person in nearly every climate and corner of the world., SOURCE is on Fast Company’s 2020 list of most innovative social good companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company is, and operates in 52 countries and on six continents. SOURCE is a registered trademark of SOURCE Global, PBC. For more information, visit www.source.co and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
