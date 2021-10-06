NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
SourceCode Communications, a New York-based technology and innovation communications agency, today announced it acquired Chicago-based integrated creative agency, Strike 2. Expanding upon SourceCode’s digital practice announced earlier this year, the acquisition of Strike 2 allows SourceCode to provide more business-impacting marketing capabilities, while also bringing new skill sets in-house, such as advertising and creative, integrated campaign development.
This acquisition comes after more than a year of a strategic partnership, during which SourceCode Communications and Strike 2 collaborated on more than 10 accounts, including Workhuman, pioneers of the human workplace.
“Humanity and storytelling have always been at the center of our business, and that’s an ethos that Strike 2 shares,” said Greg Mondshein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SourceCode Communications. “We’ve already worked together on a number of projects and while we couldn’t be more excited about the breadth of expertise and experience Strike 2 brings to our team, what excites us even more is that we’ve found a thoughtful, strategic, and creative partner who is also aligned on our mission and values as we work to accelerate our vision.”
Strike 2 was founded in October 2019 by advertising agency executives Jason Weinberger and Matt Kaminsky. With a combined 27 years in the traditional ad agency world, Weinberger and Kaminsky bring extensive experience with branding, digital and integrated campaigns, and have executed a diverse portfolio of work from Super Bowl commercials for Gatorade to Effie winning B2B campaigns for Sprint.
“Like SourceCode, we’re looking to bring a more nimble, yet holistic approach to solving big marketing challenges. Our two organizations began working together and it quickly became apparent that we were like-minded—with a bias for collaboration, humility and hustle,” said Kaminsky, Co-Founder of Strike 2. “Our partnership with SourceCode will allow us to offer a more integrated approach, and desilo the worlds of creative and comms. It puts us in a position not just to keep up, but to lead through a rapidly evolving media consumption landscape.”
Now entering its fifth year of business, SourceCode has seen an impressive growth trajectory, increasing its revenue by more than 50% two years in a row, which has the agency on track to achieve more than $8MM in revenue by year end. In addition to rapidly expanding upon its service offerings, SourceCode’s acquisition of Strike 2 brings the team to 39 employees and expands the agency’s client roster, adding innovative companies such as Earlens and Splash Financial. Weinberger and Kaminsky’s additions also bolsters SourceCode’s executive bench to a team of 11, and follows the recent promotion of Kristen Stippich to the agency’s first EVP and head of client services, and creation of a new role, VP of Special Projects, held by former consumer practice lead, Nicole Pfeifer. The deal was advised and led by SourceCode's CFO Seth Rosenstein.
The announcement of this acquisition comes in tandem with the introduction of The SourceCode Group, a collection of companies and organizations committed to making the world more equitable through communications. In addition to SourceCode Communications and Strike 2, The SourceCode Group includes WeRaise PR, a full-service public relations agency advancing working mothers in the industry, and the Diversity Marketing Consortium (DMC), a NY State 501c3 which provides pro bono marketing support to minority and women-led startups.
For more information, visit www.sourcecodecommunications.com.
About SourceCode Communications
Since inception in 2017, SourceCode Communication’s philosophy has centered on changing technology conversations by injecting humanity, empathy, and an emphasis on storytelling back into technology communications. We believe that if we can make the end user emotionally connect with a brand, we can more effectively change perceptions and behavior. Over the last four years, SourceCode has used this philosophy to fuel its growth into an award-winning communications marketing agency delivering measurable business impact to brands across D2C, Health & Wellness, Consumer Lifestyle, Consumer Technology, Financial Technology, Mobile, Cloud & Telecoms, Insights & Engagement, Analytics, and Enterprise Technology.
What really differentiates SourceCode is the company’s relentless pursuit to uncover and shine a light on meaningful stories that make people think and feel, and we’re proud to have been named a best-in-class agency for our ability to do so. In 2021, we have been shortlisted as PRovoke’s Digital Agency of the Year, named one of America’s Best PR Agencies by Forbes, and honored at the SABRE Awards North America for PR Agency Citizenship. In 2020, we were PRWeek’s Outstanding Boutique Agency and Best Places to Work, and Adweek named us a top 10 Fastest Growing Agency. For more information, visit www.sourcecodecommunications.com.
About Strike 2
Founded in 2019, Strike 2 provides a robust offering of creative and digital services for a wide range of clients—from startups to Fortune 100s. With an approach that better serves modern day clients and their budgets, Strike 2 operates under one core belief: collaboration. Unlike traditional creative agencies that rely on outdated processes, unnecessary layers, and unneeded overhead, Strike 2 provides clients with a clear path to ROI, a dedication to their business, and an obsession with effectiveness. To learn more about the ways you can partner with us, visit www.strike-2.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005302/en/
CONTACT: Media
Sara Ajemian
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING COMMUNICATIONS TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: SourceCode Communications
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/06/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/06/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005302/en