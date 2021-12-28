South Africa-Based Machine Supplier AM.CO.ZA Offers Full Range of V-Series Vinyl Cutters

JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--
From apparel to automobile manufacture, Vinyl-cutting has applications across a wide range of industries – and the market teems with vinyl-cutting devices. Advanced Machinery, a subsidiary of South Africa’s AM.CO.ZA brand, is a leading supplier of V-Series vinyl cutters, which are globally known for their high functionality, durability, and competitive prices.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005055/en/
State-of-the-art V-Series vinyl cutters are known internationally for their high functionality, cost-effectiveness (Photo: Business Wire)
“We typically sell about 100 V-Series cutters each month in South Africa market alone,” Advanced Machinery Spokesman Eric Yin says. “And most of these sales are to repeat customers, which serves to confirm the high quality, sturdy construction, and cost-effectiveness of these industrial-strength vinyl-cutting devices.”
V-Series cutters are available in two sizes: 800mm-wide devices that can handle 600mm vinyl rolls (24 inch), and 1,360mm-wide devices able to handle 1,200mm vinyl rolls (48 inch). While most V-Series cutters have a cutting pressure of 500g, the new V-Series Plus can bring 1,000g of cutting pressure to bear, allowing for the use of thicker vinyl and a greater degree of accuracy.
Optimizing Productivity, Profitability
V-Series cutters come with a Windows Printer Driver so they can be controlled through standard drawing applications, such as CorelDRAW, AutoCAD, Adobe Illustrator, etc., without the need for any additional software. They can also be driven by VinylCut software from Ambitious Machinery, another company under the AM.CO.ZA umbrella. “In addition to high performance levels, the V-Series provides top-rated after-sales services and round-the-clock access to spare parts,” Eric says.
Once they begin using the device, customers will receive free life-time remote assistance and other value-added services, along with free hands-on training at Advanced Machinery’s facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town. “We don’t just provide our clients with affordable vinyl-cutting solutions,” Eric explains. “We also help them optimize their potential – both in terms of productivity and profitability.”
‘Cross-the-Board Vinyl-Cutting Solutions’
Established in 2013, Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd. is the core company of South Africa’s AM.CO.ZA brand, a leading supplier of CNC cutting and large-format printing solutions for industrial applications. In addition to V-Series, AM.CO.ZA also offers more advanced V-Smart, V-Smart+ and V-Auto cutters, as well as cutting-edge label and film cutters.
“We also supply ancillary equipment within the context of our holistic solutions, so that clients know exactly what they’re getting,” Eric says.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005055/en/
Eric Yin |services@am.co.za| +27 60 600 6000
KEYWORD: AFRICA SOUTH AFRICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING TEXTILES MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: AM.CO.ZA
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/28/2021 03:00 AM/DISC: 12/28/2021 03:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005055/en