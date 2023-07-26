DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive excel-based product offers an in-depth analysis of the colocation data centers in South Africa, providing invaluable insights into both existing and upcoming facilities.
Unraveling the Potential of the South Africa Data Center Market
The database comprises a detailed analysis of 50 existing data centers and 11 upcoming data centers, spanning various locations across South Africa. It encompasses essential data points such as existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for the year 2022, and projected future capacity additions from 2023 to 2025.
Locations covered:
- Johannesburg
- Cape Town
- Durban
- Kempton Park
- Centurion
- Midrand
- Polokwane
- Nelspruit
- Rustenburg
- Middleburg
- Klerksdorp
- Pinetown
- Bloemfontein
- Pietermaritzburg
- East London
- Gqeberha
- Plettenberg Bay
- Sedgefield
- Knysna
- George
- Klein Brak Rivier
- Somerset West / Paarl
- Mount Edgecombe
- New Germany
- Grabouw
- Pretoria
Key Highlights of the South Africa Data Center Market
As of December 2022, South Africa boasted a population of over 60.4 million, with an internet penetration rate surpassing 68%. Impressively, over 46% of the population were active social media users.
The market has witnessed a surge of new entrants, with notable players such as NTT Global Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC) developing data center facilities in the country.
Teraco (Digital Realty) and Africa Data Centres contribute to over 70% of the existing IT Load capacity in the South Africa Data Center Market.
Geographically, Johannesburg emerges as a dominant force, accounting for more than 60% of the existing rack capacity in the South Africa Data Center Market.
Data Points Covered in the Database
The database is a treasure trove of information for each facility, providing extensive coverage of both existing and upcoming data centers.
Existing Data Centers (50 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- Africa Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
- Open Access Data Centres
- NTT & Dimesnsion Data
- MTN
- Vodacom Business
- Internet Solutions ZA
- Digital Parks Africa
- Business Connexion
- CipherWave
- Equinix
- Paratus.
Target Audience
This database is a valuable resource for various industry stakeholders, including Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, New Entrants, Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms, and Corporate and Government Agencies.
