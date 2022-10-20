DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
The "The Telecommunications Industry and Retail of Devices in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the South African telecommunications industry and the market for mobile devices. While the sector formally includes broadcasting and postal services, this report emphasises telephony, internet and mobile broadband, and the relevant supporting infrastructure.
It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, revenue, subscriptions, capex, prices and developments including new spectrum allocation and corporate actions.
There are profiles of 64 companies including major players such as Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, data-only network Rain, fibre companies such as Dark Fibre Africa, Vumatel and Afrihost, and retailers and device brands such as Cellucity, Nokia and Samsung.
The Telecommunications Industry and Retail of Devices in South Africa
Telecoms revenue is beginning to slow in South Africa and there is concern that poor economic growth could affect consumer spending, including on mobile devices.
Demand for data has fallen back to pre-pandemic growth levels, which experts attribute to the return to office or to hybrid work. As traditional voice and data revenue slows, telecoms companies are investing in services such as fintech to grow revenue. Operators continue to invest heavily in fibre and the rollout of 5G mobile networks.
Telephony and Internet
There are over 100 million mobile subscriptions in the country. As this includes machine-to-machine connections and entities with multiple subscriptions, per capita mobile penetration is likely much lower.
The percentage of households with landlines fell to below 10% in 2020, and the widespread use of mobile phones means that less than 2% of households have no access to a phone of any kind. The number of smartphone subscriptions continues to increase.
5G and Fibre Capex
5G rollout has continued since Vodacom and MTN launched 5G in 2020, and industry players expect that the number of base stations could double in the next decade. Fibre rollout accelerated in 2021 as demand for broadband internet grew, and operators have been extending fibre to outlying areas and in townships.
Challenges for fibre companies include access to capital, speed to roll out and red tape in getting municipal approval, the quality of the fibre service offered and the customer service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Electricity Supply
6.7. New Spectrum
6.8. Data Prices
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS
- Telecommunications
- Devices
- COMPANY PROFILES - TELECOMMUNICATIONS
- A T C (Pty) Ltd
- Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd
- Altron TMT (Pty) Ltd
- ATC South Africa Services (Pty) Ltd
- Bitco Telecoms (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
- Bridging Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Celcom Group (Pty) Ltd
- Cell C Ltd
- Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd
- Dark Fibre Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Datapro (Pty) Ltd
- Datatec Ltd
- Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
- DNI-4PL Contracts (Pty) Ltd
- Ekasi Fibre (Pty) Ltd
- EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd
- FibreCo Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd
- Fibrepoynt (Pty) Ltd
- FirstRand Bank Ltd
- FoneWorx (Pty) Ltd
- Frogfoot Networks (Pty) Ltd
- Gateway Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Huge Telecom (Pty) Ltd
- Ignition Telecoms Investments (Pty) Ltd
- IHS Towers South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd
- Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd
- Mr Price Mobile (Pty) Ltd
- MTN Group Ltd
- MVN-X (Pty) Ltd
- Nokia Solutions and Networks South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nokia South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Rain GTM (Pty) Ltd
- Reunert Ltd
- Sabre Radio Networks (Pty) Ltd
- SEACOM South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sentech SOC Ltd
- SGT Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)
- Swiftnet SOC Ltd
- Telemasters Holdingsc Ltd
- Telkom SA SOC Ltd
- Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd
- Too Much WiFi (Pty) Ltd
- Truteq Wireless (Pty) Ltd
- Vodacom Group Ltd
- Vox Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd
- Vumatel (Pty) Ltd
- COMPANY PROFILES - DEVICES
- Cell C Ltd
- Cellucity (Pty) Ltd
- Core Computer Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- DNI-4PL Contracts (Pty) Ltd
- FirstRand Bank Ltd
- Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd
- KNR Flatrock (Pty) Ltd
- Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd
- MIA South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Mr Price Mobile (Pty) Ltd
- MTN Group Ltd
- Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)
- Telkom SA SOC Ltd
- Vodacom Group Ltd
- ZA Online Store (Pty) Ltd
- ZTE Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd
